Fire destroys vacant home in Little Rock’s College Station community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Fire crews battled a blaze that destroyed a vacant home in the College Station community Sunday morning.

Responders were called to the home at 37th and College Street shortly after 8 a.m. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to homes near the vacant house, but the structure itself was destroyed.

Little Rock fire crews assisted the Sweet Home fire department.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.