Little Rock, AR

Fly Fishing Fair held in Little Rock

By Joseph Price
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6LQO_0cNNjDi500

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some may not know it, but Arkansas has some of the best waters for fly fishing in the world.

This weekend experts brought their knowledge to the River Market for the Fly Fishing Fair.

Three certified master instructors were on hand to teach casting.

Fly tying basics were also on display as well as a panel discussion about bringing women and children to the sport.

Organizations represented at the fair today included the May-Fly Project, which introduces fly fishing to foster kids.

