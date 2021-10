A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold at auction three years ago fetched 18.5 million pounds ($25.4 million) on Thursday — a record for the artist, and more than 10 times its pre-shredded price.“Love is in the Bin” was offered by Sotheby’s in London with a presale estimate of 4 million pounds to 6 million pounds ($5.5 million to $8.2 million).After a 10-minute bidding war involving nine bidders in the saleroom and more online and by phone, it sold for three times the high estimate.The piece consists of a half-shredded canvas...

