A Bad Bounce and Vazquez's Blast Deal Rays a 'Heartbreaker' of a Loss

By SI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — In the thirteenth inning, Rays manager Kevin Cash strode out onto the field and asked the umpires a question of frustration, or perhaps desperation. This is generally not the line of questioning that a manager wants to take deep in the fifth hour of a crucial playoff game. But it was hard to think of what else he might have asked at this point. The Rays had come from behind late to tie the Red Sox and send Game 3 of the ALDS to extra innings. Now, with two outs in the top of the thirteenth, they seemingly had a chance to go ahead—or perhaps not.

