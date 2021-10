Wall Street still remains upbeat despite growing an energy crisis that threatens the economic recovery, widespread price increases, and mixed economic data. It seems that inflation will remain elevated for a lot longer than the Fed imagined, but a rapid rate-hiking cycle will not translate into an immediate ending of negative real yields. If US real yields remain negative throughout next year, that should provide some underlying support for investing in equities. The focus will stay on energy prices, which should show continued pressure on energy producers to ramp up output as the colder months near. If energy costs seem poised to head much higher, the unbalanced global economic recovery could dent risk appetite and lead to some diverging market moves.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO