Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 14:05:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama...Florida Escambia River Near Century affecting Escambia County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Escambia River Near Century. * Until this afternoon. * At 7:05 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:05 AM CDT Monday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.3 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Considerable flooding of lowlands.