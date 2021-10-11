CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 vaccine mandates work, Dr. Anthony Fauci says

By By Madeline Holcombe, Maggie Fox, Holly Yan, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: By Madeline Holcombe, Maggie Fox and Holly Yan, CNN. The nation's top infectious disease expert says vaccine mandates work and they'll help get more people vaccinated against Covid-19. About a quarter of the eligible US population remains unvaccinated against coronavirus and the rate of people getting booster shots...

