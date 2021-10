Happy Sunday Husky fans. After another tough loss last night the Huskies will try to regroup during their bye week (with the coaches probably hitting the road as well to see some guys). The Husky class still has 9 commits (taking away Emeka Megwa from the commit list since he’s enrolled). There hasn’t been a ton going on in the recruiting front, but a few Husky commits have been having a good season so far.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO