Singapore's new 'vaccinated travel lanes' won't significantly increase risks, minister says
Singapore already has similar travel lane arrangements with Germany and Brunei that started in September. S. Iswaran, Singapore's transport minister and minister-in-charge of trade relations, said the country's existing initiative with Germany and Brunei picked up only two cases of infected travelers – out of 3,000 people who entered Singapore through the so-called VTLs in the first month.www.cnbc.com
