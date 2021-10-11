CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthquake, aftershocks rattle Hawaii's Big Island

A magnitude 6.2 earthquakes struck near the coast of Hawaii's Big Island Sunday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The main quake hit at around noon, 17 miles south of the southern tip of the island, the USGS said. At least six aftershocks followed, including a magnitude 4.3 temblor in the same area. The USGS received 2,000 reports from Hawaiians who said they felt the quakes. No damage or injuries have been reported, although several people did say they saw items falling off shelves.

