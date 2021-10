The program which helps low-income Iowans with their heating bills will have more money this year. Christine Taylor oversees the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program known as LIHEAP (Lie-heap). “Our program begins November first of every year, but if there are households that have someone in the home that is 60 years of age or older, or disabled, then those households can begin applying October 1st. This year we do have more money than we have had in the past. We received funds from the American Rescue Act just for that specific part of our program,” Taylor says.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO