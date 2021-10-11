England's Big Picture: 11 October - 17 October

Matt Black reveals the forgotten America on his 100,000-mile trip around its dusty, destitute shacks and trailer parks. In 2015, the photographer Matt Black set out from his home in California’s Central Valley to discover and record the realities of American lives in communities below the poverty line. Over the next six years, he crisscrossed the country from coast to coast, visiting all the hundreds of places below that federally defined divide in which more than one in five Americans live in poverty. None of these places was separated by more than a two-hour drive. Black travelled more than 100,000 miles without ever visiting that more familiar other country where life expectancy was 20 years longer and income many zeroes larger.

