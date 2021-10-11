Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

One day after Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder, a heavyweight fight will be on display for the second straight night. Tonight’s heavyweight bout, however, is a matchup in the NFL between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo, winners of three straight games via blowout, and Kansas City, one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, will meet at Arrowhead Stadium in primetime on Sunday Night Football. The matchup, an AFC Championship Game rematch, does not have major playoff implications as it’s only Week 5, but Buffalo will look to show that they can knock off the team that ended their season one year ago while also positioning themselves in a favorable spot for the AFC’s top seed early in the year.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO