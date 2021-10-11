Oran man jailed on drug charges in Stoddard County

The Standard Democrat reports that an Oran man is in jail after being arrested in Stoddard County on drug charges. Lawrence Woodson is charged with one count of first-degree drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of resisting arrest. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Dexter Police Department assisted a Stoddard County deputy who is assigned to the SEMO Drug Task Force with a narcotics investigation in Dexter Thursday. During the investigation, it was discovered Woodson was at a residence in Dexter. Upon attempting to contact Woodson, he fled from the residence on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued and Woodson was taken into custody. Woodson was discovered to be in possession of a firearm, two grams of cocaine, 131 grams of meth, 19 grams of marijuana, and 3 Xanax pills. Woodson is currently in the Stoddard County jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.