Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world’s biggest personal computer maker on Friday...

FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

1 Hot Stock That Smart Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The growth in online shopping has propelled digital payments over the past several years, benefiting certain companies along the way. PayPal is a huge winner of this trend, as its global payments network helps individuals and merchants facilitate transactions. A network effect and valuable intangible assets have fueled PayPal's remarkable...
STOCKS
#Shanghai#Stock#Personal Computer#Reuters#Lenovo Group Ltd#Chinese
Toyota cuts global vehicle production plan for November by 15%

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp on Friday said it will lower planned global output in November by as much as 15% because the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed production of auto chips. Japan’s leading carmaker in a press release said it would produce between 100,000 and 150,000 vehicles fewer than...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Pearson Stock Drops After Softness in Higher-Education Business

Shares of Pearson (PSO) - Get Pearson PLC Sponsored ADR Report dropped after the education-technology company said that revenue at its higher-education unit fell 7% in the first nine months. The U.K. company reiterated its guidance for full-year adjusted operating profit of around £377 million. "While no market data for...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Pulled IPOs At Lenovo, Geely Auto Test Shanghai Star Market's 'hard Technology' Listing Criteria

Chinese companies are getting cold feet from stringent stock-listing requirements in Shanghai, after personal-computer maker Lenovo and carmaker Geely Automobile pulled their applications, cooling "home-listing" momentum. The two industry giants, with US$75 billion in combined annual sales and US$2 billion in earnings, withdrew their initial public offering (IPO) plans this...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

J.B. Hunt's stock set to rally after profit, revenue rise above expectations

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. were indicated up about 1% in premarket trading Friday, after the trucking company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as growth in all business segments helped offset rising wage and truck purchase transportation costs and lack of network fluidity. Net income rose to $199.8 million, or $1.88 a share, from $125.5 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earning per share was $1.78. Revenue grew 27.2% to $3.14 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.02 billion. Operating expenses increased 25.0% to $2.87 billion, with wages and benefits costs growing 19.8% and rents and purchased transportation rising 28.5%. The stock has climbed 28.2% year to date, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 19.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.1%.
STOCKS
Country
China
MarketWatch

Ventyx Biosciences sets IPO terms, to be valued at up to $804 million

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the California-based biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory disease treatments looks to raise up to $132.8 million. The company is offering 7.81 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $15 and $17 a share. With about 47.27 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the expected pricing would value Ventyx at up to about $803.6 million. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "VTYX." Jefferies, Evercore ISI and Piper Sandler are the lead underwriters. The company recorded at net loss of $53.2 million on no revenue for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $4.3 million on no revenue in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 9.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has edged up 1.8%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Alcoa's stock set for strong open after earnings beat, dividend initiation and new $500 million buyback program

Shares of Alcoa shot up 5.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the aluminum company reported third-quarter record net profit and sales that beat expectations, said it was initiating a cash dividend and set a new $500 million stock repurchase program. The company said late Thursday revenue growth was driven by higher aluminum and alumina prices, and higher premiums for value-add products. The new quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents a share will be payable Nov. 19 to shareholders of record on Oct. 29. Based on Thursday's stock closing price of $48.60, the annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.82%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. And the new stock buyback program represents 5.5% of Alcoa's market capitalization as of Thursday's close. The stock, which is on track to open just shy of the Sept. 15 three-year closing high of $51.68, has more than doubled (up 110.9%) year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Charles Schwab stock rises toward another record after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charles Schwab Corp. climbed 1.1% toward another record in premarket trading Friday, after the discount broker reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as continued bullish investor sentiment helped produce a five-fold increase in trading revenue. Net income rose to $1.53 billion, or 74 cents a share, from $698 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 86.7% to $4.57 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $4.52 billion. Net interest revenue increased 51.2% to $2.03 billion, just shy of the FactSet consensus of $2.04 billion, while trading revenue soared 432.6% to $964 million to beat forecasts of $897.3 million. Total client assets as of Sept. 30 was $7.61 trillion, up from $6.69 trillion at the end of 2020. The stock, which closed at a record $78.11 on Thursday, has run up 47.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.8%.
STOCKS
The Independent

China's central bank says Evergrande risks 'controllable'

China’s central bank said Friday that financial risks from China Evergrande Group’s debt problems are “controllable” and unlikely to spill over, amid growing investor concerns that the crisis could ripple through other developers.Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. The company has missed a third round of interest payments on its offshore bonds this week, spooking investors globally and sparking concern that other companies in the sector may also default on payments.“Of the total liabilities of Evergrande Group, financial liabilities are less than one-third. Creditors are also relatively dispersed, and individual financial institutions...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Aris Water sets IPO terms, to raise up to $318 million

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Texas-based water handling and recycling company is looking to raise up to $317.7 million. The company said it is offering 17.65 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. With a total of 19.42 million Class A shares and 34.08 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $963.0 million. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ARIS." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $7.4 million on revenue of $102.8 million during the six months ended June 30, after a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $84.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Domino's Pizza shares slide after revenue miss

Domino's Pizza Inc. stock fell 4.7% in Thursday premarket trading after the pizza delivery chain reported third-quarter revenue that missed the Street. Net income totaled $120.4 million, or $3.24 per share, up from $99.1 million, or $2.49 per share last year. Revenue totaled $997.99 million, up from $967.7 million. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $3.11 and revenue of $1.03 billion. U.S. same-store sales fell 1.9% while international same-store sales rose 8.8%. The FactSet consensus was for a U.S. increase of 1.7% and international rise of 8%. This week, Domino's declared a quarterly dividend of 94 cents, payable to shareholders of record as of December 15 on December 30. Domino's stock has gained 24.2% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 16.2% for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
froggyweb.com

Walgreens profit surges 68% on strong pharmacy, retail sales

(Reuters) – Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc reported a 68% surge in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as it benefited from higher sales at its pharmacy stores in the United States and the United Kingdom. Net income attributable to the company was $627 million, or 72 cents per share, for the quarter...
RETAIL

