UC Berkeley researchers develop first-ever atlas of brain cells

There are two fundamental theories in biology: Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection and the cell theory, the observation that organismic life consists of one or more cells, the atoms of biology. Furthermore, all cells arise from previous cells by cell division, passing on their DNA source code in their genes in the process. Multicellular organisms have taken to this lifestyle with a vengeance, evolving into vast collections of highly diverse cellular communities that work together in a tightly coordinated manner across all organs in ways that escape our understanding and that make up a living being. A typical human body comprises an astounding 30 trillion cells (close in number to the dollars of the total U.S. debt), with fewer than 200 billion cells, under 1 percent, making up the central nervous system.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO