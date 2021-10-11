CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Berkeley researchers develop first-ever atlas of brain cells

By Lukas Carbone
Daily Californian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time ever, a large number of researchers — including several from UC Berkeley — have unveiled an “atlas” of brain cells, the outcome of five years of work culminating in the release of 17 studies Wednesday. The studies specifically focused on the mammalian primary motor cortex, the...

