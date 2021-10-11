CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian shares flat as TCS tumbles 6%

 5 days ago
BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares were subdued early on Monday as gains in Reliance Industries were offset by weakness in IT stocks after Tata Consultancy Services reported September-quarter results.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.05% at 17,905.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was down 0.05% at 60,005.01 by 0352 GMT.

Nifty's IT index (.NIFTYIT) tumbled more than 4% with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) leading losses with a 6% drop.

The IT major topped quarterly profit estimates but analysts said there were indications of moderating deal wins and margin pressure in future quarters.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) rose 1.2% after the Mukesh Ambani-led company said it would buy Norwegian-headquartered solar panel maker REC Solar Holdings for $771 million and an up to 40% stake in India's Sterling and Wilson Solar (STEN.NS).

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar rallied 14% early on Monday.

Meanwhile, Asian shares and U.S. stock futures inched higher on Monday as China's blue chip index (.CSI300) rose 1%, while high oil prices kept inflation worries intact.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

