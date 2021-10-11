CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after loss to Bills

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Buffalo Bills has gone from bad to worse with some postgame injury news delivered by Andy Reid.

The team suffered one apparent injury during the game when Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down and was ruled out with a left knee injury. Reid’s update on Edwards-Helaire was very wait-and-see.

“As far as injuries go, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) hurt his left knee,” Reid said. “We’ll just see how it goes overnight here and into tomorrow.”

You get the impression that the Chiefs aren’t expecting to receive good news on this injury and that Edwards-Helaire could be out for a while. There were also four injuries that we hadn’t heard about during the game, including three injuries to some big-time starters.

“Tyreek (Hill) also hurt his knee a little bit,” Reid continued. “(Joe) Thuney fractured a hand… and then (Travis) Kelce had a little bit of a stinger.”

The severity of each of these injuries is currently unknown, but they all appeared to have finished the game on Sunday night. Kelce was seen on the sideline after taking a big hit trying to haul in a pass. Thuney seemed to finish out the game as did Hill.

One of the Chiefs’ top special teams players also suffered an injury against Buffalo.

“Chris Lammons, he’s OK,” Reid said. “He had a skin laceration. He’ll be fine.”

Little has gone right for the Chiefs in the early goings of the season, but things will really get worse if the injury bug starts to hit. Kansas City simply can’t afford to see players like Edwards-Helaire, Hill, Kelce and Thuney getting dinged up at this point of the season if there is any hope to get things turned around.

