Yen Selloff Continues on Strong Stocks and Yields, Sterling Lifted by Hawkish BoE Comments

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYen’s selloff continues as another week starts, backed by rebound in Asian stocks and Japanese yield. Indeed, 10-year JGB yield, currently at 0.093, is on track to 0.1 handle. Sterling is currently the strongest one, as lifted by hawkish comments from BoE officials over the weekend. Australian Dollar is following closely, leading other commodity currencies up too. Dollar, Euro and Swiss Franc are on the softer side.

actionforex.com

Week Ahead: Will Risk-on Continue if there is Stronger Data this Week?

Last week was quiet as far as news was concerned, and the markets were left to themselves to act without an obvious catalyst. While the chatter was on higher US inflation and stronger bank earnings, markets seemed to brush them aside and buy “risky” assets. Is a November taper announcement priced in? One of those risky assets was Bitcoin, which is approaching all-time highs. This week, the theme is set to continue, with Inflation data due out from New Zealand, UK, Canada, and Japan, as well as global Flash PMIs. There will also be a data dump on Monday from China. Earnings season continues as the first of the FAANGs reports, NFLX, as well as other big names such as JNJ, TSLA, T, BX, INTC, and SNAP. Traders will be watching for revisions to forward guidance.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Yen Selloff Accelerated on Strong Energy and Commodity Rallies

Yen’s selloff accelerated rather steeply last week, on the back of surging commodity and energy prices. Dollar was also pressured this time, as treasury yields retreated and on late rally in stocks. Euro was not to far away, as pressured by selloff in crosses. On the other hand, commodity currencies ended broadly higher, as led by Kiwi and Aussie. Sterling was also strong as aided by increasing speculations of an early BoE rate hike.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Yen Selloff Looks Unstoppable as Global Stocks Surge

Yen’s selloff continues to look unstoppable as global markets are set to end the week on a strong note. Asian stocks are trading broadly higher following the solid rebound in the US overnight. Dollar is also weak, partly weighed down by the extended retreat in treasury yields, but Euro is not too far away. Commodity currencies are set to end the week as the strongest, and it’s just a matter of who’s among Loonie, Aussie and Kiwi would be the eventual winner.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

The US Dollar Is Sharply Unchanged

The dollar index finished almost unchanged at 94.00 overnight but that hide what was quite a choppy session. The index slumped to 93.75 intra-day as risk sentiment leapt higher in markets but retraced all those losses by the session end. With US data and earnings supporting investor sentiment for now, the dollar index looks vulnerable to more softness assuming no negative surprises this evening. The fact that it managed to finish unchanged overnight suggests that its yield-driven, taper-expectation strength remains intact. The dollar index could revisit the overnight lows at 93.75 today, but only a weekly close tonight under 93.50 suggests a deeper correction. Heavy speculative long US Dollar positioning in the futures markets is likely to limit gains today as nervous longs look to exit ahead of the weekend.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Strong Corporate Reports Support Growth Of US And European Indices

The US stock market closed yesterday in the green zone. Almost all sectors of the economy showed growth yesterday, but the biggest gains were in the health care, technology and industrial sectors. At the close of the NYSE, the Dow Jones index increased by 1.56%, hitting a one-month high; S&P 500 increased by 1.71% and NASDAQ added 1.73%.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Remains Exemption To The Rule

The astonishing bull flattening trend on core bond markets continued yesterday, especially in Europe. German yields fell by 2.5 bps (2-yr) to 6.1 bps (30-yr). Bond gains on the US curve were less ebullient, but recall that the bond rally in the US started already on Tuesday whereas Europe only joined on Wednesday. Daily US yield changes varied between +0.2 bps (2-yr) and -2.5 bps (10-yr) with the belly of the curve outperforming the wings. The moves once again lacked clear-cut drivers, but was mainly inspired by lower real yields. If any, it suggests that any future tightening cycle will be short-lived as central bankers might face a balancing act between inflation fighting and supporting a potential growth slowdown. Equities rallied in lockstep with bonds while oil prices remain near recent highs. Main stock indices bounced up to 1.5% in Europe and over 1.5% in the US. Yesterday’s moves make a (technical) end to the end September/early October weakness and remind us that the buy-on-dip pattern still holds. Since the November 2020 vaccination rally, the EuroStoxx50 countered 6 corrections to the tune of 5%. We admit though that the recovery time is lengthening with each and every correction. The dollar didn’t really benefit from US Treasuries’ underperformance. EUR/USD is trying to make way above the 1.16 big figure. Recapturing 1.1664 would be a first signal that the September faint is over and that the technical picture could become somewhat more neutral. As for now, the euro doesn’t get any support whatsoever with the EUR/USD bounce mainly inspired by the dollar losing momentum. The trade-weighted greenback (DXY) returned to the 94 big figure after failing to take out 94.47/74 resistance. USD/JPY remains exemption to the rule. JPY up until two days ago proved vulnerable to the rising (real) yield environment. The Japanese currency failed to recover over the past two days though as bonds rallied in lockstep with stocks. USD/JPY trades above 114 for the first time since end 2018. The 2018 top (resistance) stands at 114.55. EUR/GBP in a technical move tested the downside of the EUR/GBP 0.8450/0.8719 trading range in place since April. A break didn’t occur with the pair currently changing hands around 0.8485. Today’s European and UK eco calendars are empty. The failed test might trigger some return action higher. The US eco calendar contains retail sales, the empire manufacturing business survey and University of Michigan consumer confidence. The focus in the data might gradually shift from focusing on price pressure to focusing on indications about (future) growth. Overall, we don’t expect them to be key for trading dynamics. We look out whether the slowdown of the bond rally in the US yesterday spills to Europe today with yields arriving at first technical support levels.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Yen Still Plunges; Oil Heads Towards $82.00

Dollar index on mute today; US retail sales surprised. The dollar index is hovering around 94.00 today, following two red days; however, dollar/yen is heading sharply higher towards a fresh three-year high around 114.20 due to a weakened Japanese yen. US retail sales unexpectedly rose 0.7% for September versus an upwardly revised 0.9% the prior month. A dovish Bank of Japan and growing 2-year U.S.-Japan rate differentials continue to be important factors. US futures are suggesting another positive day, after strong earnings releases.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Sterling Powers Up While Yen Accelerates Lower, Dollar Shrugs Retail Sales

Sterling steals the show today breaking through key resistance levels the Japanese Yen, and a near term low against Euro too. Dollar is trying to strengthen against Euro and Swiss Franc on strong retail sales, but momentum is sluggish elsewhere. There is no change in the selloff in Yen, just some more accelerations. Aussie and Kiwi are firm and are both set to end the week as the best performers.
RETAIL
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, Gold

EURUSD is pushing higher, extending gains from the previous session boosted by the risk on mood. Fewer than expected US jobless claims & solid banks earnings lifted sentiment capping USD. However central bank divergence remains a challenge for the pair with Fed set to start tapering, whilst ECB has refrained...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Stocks Extend Gains, Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise

Wall Street looks set to open higher, building on strong gains from Thursday. Inflation fears appear to have eased. Retail unexpectedly rise. US stocks are set to open higher, building on strong gains in the previous session and boosted by better-than-expected retail sales. Retail sales rose by 0.7% MoM in September defying expectations of a decline. August’s number was also revised higher.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – Inflation, Supply Chain Fears to Persist as China GDP, Flash PMIs Eyed

Inflation data will grab the headlines for another week as more countries publish CPI numbers. But concerns about global growth will also preoccupy investors’ minds as China reports its GDP estimate for the third quarter and flash PMI figures for October are released. With the major central banks preparing to pull back their pandemic-era stimulus just as supply constraints are adding to businesses’ pain, there is heightened sensitivity in the markets about the growing threat of persistently high inflation.
BUSINESS
#Stocks#Boe#Consumer Behavior#Hawkish#Asian#Japanese#Jgb#Australian#Euro And Swiss Franc#Eur Jpy#China Shanghai Sse#Singapore Strait Times#Bank Rate#Delta#San Francisco Fed
actionforex.com

Unwinding Of Safe Haven Flows Dominates Sentiment

Unwinding of safe-haven assets occurs in session (equities and bond yields higher while USD and Yen retreat) as stagflation fears eased coupled by better corporate earnings. China said to ease banks mortgage limits through end of 2021. Regulators told some banks to accelerate loan approvals and renewals of RMBS applications (Note: Move seen as way to offset contagion concerns over Evergrande).
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

There’s a new word in town: “shortflation”. ECB’s Villeroy described the current economic environment like that in a Bloomberg interview, resisting the increasingly popular idea of stagflation. The economy is still strong and robust, he argued, while inflation is mostly transitory. On the ECB’s bond buying, Villeroy said some of PEPP’s flexibility should be kept in the “virtual toolbox”, for example as a contingency option to be used in times of stress. This could be one of the features of the new ECB buying scheme it is due to announce at the December policy meeting. Villeroy’s comments followed ECB Wunsch’s earlier (see below) but were largely overlooked by markets since they came around the timing of US retail sales. Joe Sixpack spent more than expected in September. Headline sales advanced 0.7% m/m (vs -0.2% expected) and came on top of an upwardly revised 0.9% in August. The value of sales in all but two out of 13 categories rose. Core sales aka the control group (ex. car sales, building materials, gas stations, office supply stores, mobile homes and tobacco stores) rose a consensus-beating 0.8% m/m after an already stellar 2.6% last month. While strong on the face of it, some (justly) note that goods categories heavily outweigh services in the US series and say rising coronacases in August/September has shifted spending to the former, possibly distorting the image. Anyway, this nuance didn’t prevent US yields from extending their intraday rise and neither did a disappointing NY Empire Manufacturing (from 34.3 to 19.8). The curve bear steepens with the belly of the curve underperforming wings. Changes vary from 2.5 bps (2y) over 5.4 bps (10y) to 4.4 bps (30y). With today’s move included, the 10y managed to half weekly losses. The same holds (more or less) in Germany. The aggressive two-day bull flattening reversed. The 10y found support near the lower bound of the upward sloping trend channel and rises 3.1 bps. Other changes range from 1.6 bps (2y) to 5.1 bps (30y). Despite having declined more, European swap yields recover a bit less (0.6-3 bps). Equity sentiment is a bit less buoyant compared to yesterday. European stocks add >0.5% and Wall Street opens 0.3-0.7% higher. Solid earnings take investor’s minds off slowing growth and high inflation for the time being, even as commodities including oil do rise further (Brent +1%, nearing $85/barrel).
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Outperforms Ahead Of Q3 Inflation Data

While most have been willing to look at higher inflation as a phenomenon of the reopening and supply and labour bottlenecks, a sharp rise in energy prices is kicking inflation higher again and prompting second thoughts. The pain of the energy crises and rising prices is being felt most acutely...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Yen Selloff Resumes, Aussie Shrugs Weak Job Data

Yen’s decline resumes in Asian session today, with selling focusing against commodity currencies. Aussie shrugs off slightly weaker than expected job data, and strengthen together with Kiwi and Loonie. On the other hand, Dollar turns slightly softer even though FOMC minutes affirmed tapering to start in November. Euro is not far away too while Sterling is a bit sluggish. As for the week, Aussie is currently the strongest one so far, followed by Kiwi. Yen remains the worst, followed by Dollar and Euro.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Inflation And FOMC Minutes Brought Back Demand For Risks

The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes. The market was near extremes in several major instruments and indices. First...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

NZ Dollar Soars, Breaks 70 Line

The New Zealand dollar has surged higher on Thursday and is currently trading at 0.7030, up 1.00% on the day. The currency has extended the previous day’s gains of 0.51%, as the US dollar finds itself in retreat mode. The US dollar index fell as low as 0.9376 today but...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD Weakens As Inflationary Pressures Confirmed

The USD weakened against a number of its counterparts yesterday as inflationary pressures within the US economy were reaffirmed by the release of the US CPI rates for September. It’s characteristic that the headline CPI rate on a year-on-year level ticked up reaching once again a 13-year high. On the other hand, the Fed September meeting minutes confirmed the Fed’s plans to actually start tapering the bank’s QE program this year and the tapering to be complete by mid-2022. US yields tended to decline and given the USD weakness; gold’s price found the chance to rise as the precious metal is also considered a hedging instrument against inflationary pressures. US stockmarkets marked some small gains yesterday and we expect fundamentals to continue to keep the interest of traders alive, albeit some attention is expected to also be placed on the release of the weekly initial jobless claims figure later today as well as the Fed policymakers which are scheduled to speak today.
MARKETS

