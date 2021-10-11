CEC: Teacher recruitment, retention a priority

A statewide area of focus is recruiting and retaining teachers, and increasing diversity of the teacher workforce, said Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson at a recent meeting with the Commonwealth Education Continuum.

The group met to develop recommendations to strengthen Kentucky’s education-to-workforce pipeline.

The Commonwealth Education Continuum is made up of 28 members who represent a wide range of expertise, from early childhood to workforce development. It is a partnership between the Council on Postsecondary Education, the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet and the Kentucky Department of Education. The continuum’s goal is to improve Kentucky’s education-to-workforce pipeline and help people through educational transitions, from early childhood on into their career.

“We have to get more people in our classrooms, but more importantly, we have to build a minority educator workforce with a leadership trajectory,” Thompson said. “This is a crucial area we have to address immediately.”

The group’s recommendations included ideas for a messaging campaign to help bolster the education profession, including recruiting military, ROTC and JROTC participants to pursue teaching. Also discussed was increasing teacher pay and developing an equitable approach to pay raises.

They also called for mentoring and leadership programs for current and future teachers of color.

Reaching these goals means focusing on improving transitions for students entering postsecondary options and providing equal access to early postsecondary opportunities for current high school students.

Thompson said developing a strong workforce begins when students enter school systems.

“Only half of Kentucky children are prepared for kindergarten, and those deficiencies carry forward all the way to workforce preparedness,” he said. “The way to get an excellent higher education system is to get an excellent early childhood education system.”

Included in the CEC’s prioritized recommendations is also a recommendation to a campaign to improve FAFSA completion rates and access to FAFSA data for schools and districts. As a possible action, the report lists establishing training and resources at the state level to help schools, counselors, advisors and other partners to assist students. Also listed is a recommendation to include FAFSA completion data on KDE School Report Cards.

Another recommendation is expanding institutional capacities to support students as they transition to postsecondary options. Steps to reaching that include continued support, and expansion, of summer bridge programs for high school students and launching outreach campaigns to connect students to personalized campus-based support systems.

Strengthening resources for students, facilitating local partnerships among public K-12 schools and postsecondary institutions and providing more opportunities for student support systems as they transition to postsecondary life beyond high school are some of the key points of the prioritized list created by the CEC.

Also listed are enhancements for teacher recruitment and campaigns to highlight the importance and the benefits of the education profession, along with teacher and administration retention and providing advancement opportunities for current educators.

The complete list of prioritized recommendations is available at http://cpe.ky.gov/ aboutus/records/cec/cec-prioritized recommendations.pdf.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315