Halloween dinner coming to convention center

The Owensboro Convention Center is celebrating Halloween at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 with its fifth annual Cork & Cuisine “Eat, Drink and be Scary.”

The spirits are the bottled kind, paired with wine and a five-course meal.

The convention center is encouraging people to come dressed for the costume contest.

Games include HalloWine bingo, with a chance to win prizes.

Treats include a chance to take home a bottle of each of the wines and spirits featured and a Halloween-themed centerpiece from Ivy Trellis.

The event is sponsored by Creation Gardens and Ivy Trellis.

People are required to wear non-Halloween masks, except when eating or drinking.

For seating questions, contact sales.owensborocenter@spectraxp.com.

Tickets are $65.25 per person or two for $115 and include all wines and spirits.

All guests must be 21 and over.

Tickets are available online at OwensboroTickets.com or at the convention center box office.

Appetizers include Silence of the Skins bat- and pumpkin-shaped cheeses, Prosciutto ham, salami and crackers; Paranormal Eggtivity deviled egg with Guacamoldy filling with minced cilantro; Ghosty Toasty Kentucky Legend turkey, white cheddar, baby greens; and Cranberry Aioli on Hawaiian slider.

The soup course features Vampire Blood Tomato Bisque with a Muenster Ghost Sammie.

The salad is Ghostbuster Garlicky Caesar pasta salad with Ghost Croutons hearts of romaine lettuce, Rotini pasta, cherry tomatoes tossed in Caesar dressing topped with Petrified Parmesan cheese and a Garlic Ghost crouton.

The main course is Mary Queen of Scots Ribs Bloody Mary mix, horseradish and house BBQ sauce basted ribs; Bride of Franken-Spinach Parmesan and spinach stuffed chicken breast smothered in white wine and shallot scream sauce; mini Shop of Horrors Dead Plant Medley mini cruidits steamed and served with honey cumin yogurt sauce and “Die”-color Finger-ling potatoes and roasted leeks.

Dessert features Jumbo Snicker Doodle Cookie topped with vanilla bean Ice Scream topped with Pumpkin Die custard and caramel drizzle; Jekyll & Hide apple slice with sweet caramel on one side and Spicy Mean Chocolate and pecans on the other; and Dead Velvet mystery cake bite.

