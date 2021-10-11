Collision of the Week

SAN ANGELO–Week 7 of high school football has wrapped up this week’s Collision comes from Thursday night’s match-up between the Midland Bulldogs and the Central Bobcats. The midland quarterback fakes the handoff runs it to the outside, sheds off one bobcat but gets hit hard by Ty Casey. How about that for a quarterback turned linebacker, this kid can do damage on both sides of the ball. Central secured their first district win 41-17 against the midland bulldogs.