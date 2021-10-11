CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterhawks win second straight, 3-0 over Spokane

By Dylan Bumbarger, community blogger
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 29-save shutout for Dante Giannuzzi and a 3-goal 1st period sparked Portland to its second straight win Sunday in Western Hockey League action from Memorial Coliseum. Game thread with game updates and postgame reaction. Weekly Winterhawks forum. Why Spokane lost: A poor game by Spokane goalie Campbell Arnold was...

