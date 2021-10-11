Winterhawks win second straight, 3-0 over Spokane

WHL hockey: Portland hosts Seattle for its first home game since March of 2020, but visiting team prevails.The Portland Winterhawks played their first home game since March 2020 on Saturday. Last season, of course, Western Hockey League teams played truncated schedules COVID-19 pandemic, with no playoffs. But, it didn't go their way, as the Winterhawks lost for the second consecutive night. Seattle beat Portland 3-1 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Winterhawks, who lost in a shootout Friday at Tri-City, jumped in front 1-0 on a Cross Hanas goal Saturday. But the Thunderbirds scored three second-period goals — two by Matthew Rempe, one by Reid Schaefer. Seattle outshot Portland 36-35. Thomas Milic stopped 35 Portland shots, including 17 in the third period. Dante Giannuzzi took the loss in goal. Attendance was announced as 4,533. The Hawks play three games in three nights next weekend: at Everett, Friday, Oct. 8; at Seattle, Saturday, Oct. 9; vs. Spokane, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Oct. 10. {loadposition sub-article-01}

