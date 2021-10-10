Volleyball Upsets No. 20 Florida, 3-1
BATON ROUGE — LSU Volleyball (7-9, 3-4 SEC) defeated T-No. 20 Florida (11-6, 4-2 SEC) Sunday afternoon in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, 3-1. LSU dropped the first set, 25-22, before winning the final three sets, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21. It is the Tigers’ first win over Florida since Nov. 13, 2009, snapping a 19-match losing streak. It is LSU’s third win over Florida since 1992 and first Top 25 victory since Nov. 10, 2019, when they defeated No. 25 Texas A&M. It also marks the first Top 25 victory in the PMAC since Oct. 10, 2010, when the Tigers beat No. 22 Tennessee.lsusports.net
