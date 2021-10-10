CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Volleyball Upsets No. 20 Florida, 3-1

By Winston Roberts
LSUSports.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE — LSU Volleyball (7-9, 3-4 SEC) defeated T-No. 20 Florida (11-6, 4-2 SEC) Sunday afternoon in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, 3-1. LSU dropped the first set, 25-22, before winning the final three sets, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21. It is the Tigers’ first win over Florida since Nov. 13, 2009, snapping a 19-match losing streak. It is LSU’s third win over Florida since 1992 and first Top 25 victory since Nov. 10, 2019, when they defeated No. 25 Texas A&M. It also marks the first Top 25 victory in the PMAC since Oct. 10, 2010, when the Tigers beat No. 22 Tennessee.

lsusports.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
FanSided

No doubt about it, Nick Saban’s coaching cost Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s coaching cost in the fourth quarter cost them a win against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide were undefeated when walking onto Kyle Field on Saturday night. Sure, they had a close call earlier in the season against Florida, but did anyone believe that the Crimson Tide would struggle against Texas A&M? Well, the Aggies proved the nation wrong.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops pays Georgia the ultimate compliment after Kentucky loss

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Many college football observers consider the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs the real deal. Mark Stoops can be included in that group. After Kentucky’s 30-13 loss to No. 1 UGA, Stoops paid Kirby Smart’s squad the ultimate compliment. The 2021 college football season has been a...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
FanSided

Alabama, Ohio State are big winners with Iowa losing to Purdue

The Iowa Hawkeyes lost in stunning fashion to Purdue, opening the door for Alabama and Ohio State to have clearer paths to the College Football Playoff. After the Iowa Hawkeyes got their win over Penn State, it seemed as if it could be smooth sailing for Kirk Ferentz’s team to the College Football Playoff or, at minimum, the Big Ten Championship Game with an easy schedule ahead.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Maravich
LSUSports.net

Tejedo Mulet Has Career Finish For LSU Women's Golf At Medinah

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore women’s golfer Carla Tejedo Mulet posted three consecutive under par rounds for her best collegiate finish Tuesday in the Illini Women’s Invitational at the Medinah Country Club outside Chicago. Tejedo Mulet posted rounds of 68-71-71 – to finish in a tie for third place on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Soccer Set For Match Versus Kentucky on SEC Network

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU soccer team (8-5-0, 1-5-0 SEC) will travel to Lexington, Ky., for its seventh SEC match of the season on Thursday night as they are set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. First kick on Thursday night is set for 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball Players#Baton Rouge#Lsu Volleyball#Sec#Tigers#Pmac#Gators
Herald Tribune

LIVE UPDATES! Kentucky Wildcats upset Florida Gators

No. 23 Kentucky used big plays to upset penalty-prone Florida 20-13 on Satuday for the first time at home since 1986. Kentucky is off to its best start since beginning 5-0 in 2018, a breakthrough season boosted by its road upset of the Gators that snapped a 31-game series losing streak.
KENTUCKY STATE
gomarquette.com

Volleyball falls 3-1 at No. 19 Creighton

OMAHA, Nebraska – The Marquette University women's volleyball team fell 3-1 to No. 19 Creighton on Sunday afternoon at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. The Golden Eagles (14-3, 5-1 BIG EAST) dropped their first league match of the season to the Bluejays, who move into a tie for first in the BIG EAST with the victory.
WHAS 11

Kentucky upsets No. 10 Florida in SEC showdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Trevin Wallace returned a blocked field goal 76 yards for the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, Chris Rodriguez Jr. had a 9-yard scoring run early in the fourth and Kentucky made a final defensive stand to hold off No. 10 Florida 20-13 on Saturday night.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
nevadasagebrush.com

Nevada volleyball falls to Boise State 3-1

Wolf Pack volleyball started out their October games with a loss to Boise State. Nevada only won one set on Oct. 3 at Boise. In the first set, Nevada started off with two strong kills by senior right side hitter Kyla Waiters and sophomore outside hitter Reka Monteleone. Boise was able to hold Nevada at three points when sophomore outside hitter Kayly Pau had five kills, sophomore opposite hitter Makayla Hansen served an ace and senior setter Danielle Boss also contributed a kill. Freshman outside hitter Sia Liilii came back for Nevada with three kills, and both middle blockers, Sydney Petersen and Sydney Wyman, added one each. These kills, along with errors made by Boise, were unfortunately not enough to increase Nevada’s score for the win. Boise won this set 25-12.
NEVADA STATE
paisano-online.com

UTSA volleyball goes 1-3 as conference play continues

UTSA volleyball (6-12, 3-3 C-USA) was in action the past two weekends for their conference openers. The Roadrunners took on the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (10-10, 2-4 C-USA) in a two-match series from Oct. 1-2, and then the UAB Blazers (8-8, 3-1 C-USA) in another two-match series from Oct. 8-9. For UTSA, it was a mixed bag of results as they were summarily dominated in two clean sweeps by Southern Mississippi, but rebounded with a sweep of their own over UAB, before falling back to earth with a close loss in four sets on Oct. 9.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
On3.com

Kentucky Volleyball rallies to beat Mississippi State 3-1

The 5th-ranked Kentucky Volleyball team (10-3) got off on the wrong foot Wednesday night vs. Mississippi State (12-5). The ‘Cats dropped the first set in surprising fashion after leading most of the way. But they responded by sweeping the next three to send the Bulldogs packing. Here’s how it all...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy