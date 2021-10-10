Volleyball Upsets No. 20 Florida, 3-1

Wolf Pack volleyball started out their October games with a loss to Boise State. Nevada only won one set on Oct. 3 at Boise. In the first set, Nevada started off with two strong kills by senior right side hitter Kyla Waiters and sophomore outside hitter Reka Monteleone. Boise was able to hold Nevada at three points when sophomore outside hitter Kayly Pau had five kills, sophomore opposite hitter Makayla Hansen served an ace and senior setter Danielle Boss also contributed a kill. Freshman outside hitter Sia Liilii came back for Nevada with three kills, and both middle blockers, Sydney Petersen and Sydney Wyman, added one each. These kills, along with errors made by Boise, were unfortunately not enough to increase Nevada’s score for the win. Boise won this set 25-12.

NEVADA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO