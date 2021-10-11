UNLV medical student honored for saving fan's life, gets Super Bowl tickets

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers will honor the 25th anniversary of their 1996-97 championship during Sunday's game at Lambeau Field. Dozens of players from the Super Bowl XXXI team are scheduled to attend the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They include: Gary Brown, Gilbert Brown, LeRoy Butler, Shannon Clavelle, Jeff Dellenbach, Matthew Dorsett, Earl Dotson, Santana Dotson, Doug Evans, Brett Favre, Antonio Freeman, Bernardo Harris, Lamont Hollinquest, Desmond Howard, Chris Jacke, Travis Jervey, Calvin Jones, Sean Jones, Lindsay Knapp, Bob Kuberski, Dorsey Levens, Derrick Mayes, Gene McGuire, Jim McMahon, John Michels, Roderick Mullen, Craig Newsome, Mike Prior, Andre Rison, Marco Rivera, Eugene Robinson, Mike Robinson, Bill Schroeder, Jeff Thomason, Adam Timmerman, Bruce Wilkerson and Frank Winters.
