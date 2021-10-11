CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial l Tribute to fallen soldiers is kind, heartfelt gesture

 5 days ago

THE ISSUE: Musicians scribe patriotic tribute to fallen soldiers. OUR OPINION: Message will endure. It was late August, the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011 dominated the news: 13 American soldiers were killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport. Like many Americans, Rick...

Inside Nova

Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund: Honoring the fallen one scholarship at a time

John McHugh’s childhood friends knew he would have a distinguished career. They just didn’t know that it would be because he was good at so many things. “He excelled in everything he did since kindergarten,” Kevin Morris, a lifelong friend, told The Associated Press. McHugh, also known as “Johnny Mac,”...
CHARITIES
newspressnow.com

Local Marine mom pays tribute to fallen service members

KEARNEY — After 13 U.S. military service members lost their lives in an August attack outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, one military mother in Kearney did what she could to show her support. Those who died were supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and the evacuation of Americans...
KEARNEY, MO
Motorious

1965 Dodge Coronet Is A Tribute To Fallen Vietnam Soldier And Friend

After the death of his friend and neighbor hit him hard, he decided he had to buy his car back after it was sold. An Ohio man tracked down his late neighbor’s beloved 1965 Dodge Coronet as an act to honor the man. The mission to find the car was not easy, nor is it ever. After losing his friend to the Vietnam war, finding his car is an extremely touching thank you to his memory.
MILITARY
Daily Herald

Editorial: Remembering the names of the fallen

A week ago, the city of Aurora remembered three fallen Marines by dedicating streets in their honor. Singled out were the blocks where they grew up. What a meaningful and lasting way to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the Iraq War veterans. The 700 block of Fifth Avenue was...
AURORA, IL
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Female soldier criticises US Army grooming standards after being required to remove French manicure

A female soldier in the National Guard has shared her grievances over the US Army’s uniform protocol while revealing that she had to remove her French manicure to adhere to guidelines.On Thursday, Major General Johanna Clyborne, a lawyer who focuses on legal issues particular to the United States Armed Forces, and who is currently assigned the assistant adjutant general in the Minnesota National Guard, addressed the strict uniform rules on Twitter.“Why the Army thinks a French manicure is an ‘obnoxious’ colour compared to the civilian world, which views it as an understated yet professional look is beyond me,” Clyborne tweeted...
MILITARY
BBC

Newbury dad lied to Taliban to rescue his family from Kabul

A father has described how he lied to Taliban guards to get into Afghanistan to rescue his family and saw British passports destroyed at Kabul Airport. Mansoor Khan arrived in the UK 10 years ago and has a British passport. But his wife and one-year-old daughter lived in Kabul until...
WORLD
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Urban Arias’ Unknown is a Tribute to Unidentified Fallen Soldiers

During a fall fraught with memorials to tragedies—light beams for Sept. 11; 700,000 white flags commemorating those who died from COVID-19 on the Mall—it would have been easy to overlook another D.C. milestone tied to national mourning: A hundred years since the burial of the Unknown Soldier. Built in 1921, following the first World War, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier sits within Arlington National Cemetery, where it serves as a memorial to unidentified soldiers who died in combat. Urban Arias took notice. The inventive chamber opera troupe co-commissioned a song cycle to mark the centennial; the result will premiere on Oct. 5 at the Barns at Wolf Trap. (Additional commissioners include Opera Colorado, Minnesota Opera, and Opera Birmingham.) Composer Shawn E. Okpebholo and poet Marcus Amaker have written songs about war, honor, and memory to be sung by a mezzo-soprano (Taylor Raven) and two baritones (Michael Mayes and Schyler Vargas) who will take turns portraying soldiers, loved ones, and tomb guards. Wolf Traps’ reconstructed 18th century barns are sure to provide a haunting venue for the premiere, but for those who can’t make the trek to Vienna, a film version of Unknown will debut on Urban Arias’ website for Veterans Day where it will stream for free for a week. Unknown premieres on Oct 5, at 7:30 p.m. at The Barns at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Rd., Vienna, VA. $44. The free digital release will stream online from Nov. 11 to 18. urbanarias.org.
MUSIC
Cecil Daily

Gold Star ceremony at APG honors fallen soldier

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND — Gen. Maj. Robert Edmonson II spoke briefly about the Living Legacy Forest on Friday night while standing at a podium on that very ground – a beautiful landscape created to remember U.S. military servicemen and servicewomen who made the supreme sacrifice. “This is your space to...
ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD
AFP

US Navy says sailors who refuse vaccine will be expelled

The US Navy said Thursday that personnel who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will be expelled from the force, ahead of the November 28 deadline for the injection. "With Covid-19 vaccines now mandatory for all military members, the Navy has announced plans to start processing for discharge those who refuse vaccination without a pending or approved exemption," it said in a statement. It was the first clear indication by the Pentagon of what would happen to service members who reject the vaccines, which became mandatory at the end of August. Until now military officials had avoided answering what would happen to those who refuse to be vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Air Force general is second woman to lead a top US command

Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost on Friday became only the second woman to lead one of the Pentagon s 11 so-called combatant commands, the multi-service organizations that spearhead U.S. military operations around the world.At a change-of-command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin applauded Van Ovost's historic rise, calling her a “legend of a leader,” a pilot by training and a pivotal player in the airlift of tens of thousands of evacuees from Kabul in August. She helped orchestrate the airlift as commander of the Air Force Air Mobility Command.“We need every...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

Tributes paid to 'kind and humble' Shrewsbury D-Day veteran, 101

He beat Covid at age 100, having helped bring troops to safety during the D-Day landings, and only hung up his dancing shoes three years ago. Thomas Knight, from Shrewsbury, has been fondly remembered by his family and the lasting contribution he made to the Royal Warwickshire Regiment during the Second World War, after he died on September 6 this year aged 101.
MILITARY

