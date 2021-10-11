Vesterheim open house for 'Innovators & Inventors' exhibit Oct. 16
DECORAH —Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, welcomes everyone to an open house for the new exhibit “Innovators & Inventors” on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 1-4 p.m. This free family event will take place outside in Vesterheim’s campus with the opportunity to view the gallery exhibit inside the Main Building. The exhibit is sponsored by the Tomson Family Foundation.www.communitynewspapergroup.com
Comments / 0