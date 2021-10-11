East County school district to close Monday due to expected high winds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An East San Diego County school district will be closed due to a threat of strong winds expected in the county.

Students in the Mountain Empire Unified School District are staying home Monday, and will not attend class, the district announced Sunday evening.

"Because of high winds that are expected to make travel via high-profile vehicles such as school buses inadvisable, the Mountain Empire Unified School District has announced it will not hold classes on Monday, Oct. 11," the district said in statement.

Damaging wind gusts were possible over the mountains on Monday, with gale force winds and rough seas into the coastal waters, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory was issued by the weather service from 1 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday for San Diego County deserts and mountains. The mountains could get winds of 20-30 mph with gusts of 50-60 mph in more wind-prone areas.

City News Service contributed to this report.