‘Genshin Impact’ Version 2.2 Can Now Be Pre-Installed Ahead of Its Release This Week Featuring a New Character, Mini-Games, New Island, and More

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 5 days ago

Last week, miHoYo revealed the Genshin Impact (Free) version 2.2 release date. This update will bring the Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration featuring Aloy into the world of Genshin Impact on iOS, Android, and PC platforms following its debut on PlayStation in version 2.1. Details for the collaboration are here. Genshin Impact version 2.2 ‘Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog’ releases this week on October 13th for all platforms and it can now be pre-installed on mobile and PC platforms. Version 2.2 brings the last of the six major islands of Inazuma, a new playable character Thoma, new challenges, mini-games, and more. The Genshin Impact version 2.2 download size is 3.44GB on iOS. Watch the Genshin Impact 2.2 trailer below:

