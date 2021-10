Owensboro is now home to a pair of stops on the new craft beer trail called the West Kentucky Brewery Hop, with a third destination being added soon. Owensboro’s current destinations on the trail are Mile Wide Beer Company (119 E. 2nd St.) and The Brew Bridge (800 W. 2nd St.). The third stop will be Goodwood Brewing & Spirits, which is expected to open in early 2022 on the first floor of The Enclave at 101 Frederica St.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO