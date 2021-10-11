CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix: The 41 best movies to see this week

By Jennifer Bisset
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ton of movies hit Netflix this week. Which ones are actually worth watching? Well... On Monday, fans of Zach Braff's directing work can catch Going in Style (2017). It's no Garden State, but the crime movie has an all-star cast, including Michael Caine, Alan Arkin and Morgan Freeman. On...

The Hollywood Reporter

Alan Ruck Says ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Was a “Pain in My Ass” for Years

Alan Ruck has a love-hate relationship with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — which, for many years, was far more the latter emotion. A guest Thursday on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, the Succession star talked about his tumultuous career before nabbing a series of solid projects, including Speed and Spin City. Before he landed the role of Connor Roy on the award-winning HBO hit series, Ruck was best known for playing lovable goof Cameron Frye in the 1986 classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. As much as he loved the role and making the John Hughes film with his real-life pal and star...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
Variety

The Miseducation of Ben Affleck: How ‘The Tender Bar’ and ‘The Last Duel’ Could Turn the Oscar Page (Again)

Ben Affleck is an accomplished actor, producer, writer and director, proven by his two Academy Awards. So why does social media chatter generally refer to each of his new and effective outings worthy of Oscars consideration as a “comeback?” In the middle of his newest film “The Last Duel,” it dawned on me. Nothing regarding his interpretation of Count Pierre d’Alençon should work with his sensibilities as an actor. Yet he completely steals the show in one of three segments designed to belong to Jacques Le Gris (played by Adam Driver). Unfortunately, the Hollywood machine, critics and consumers have taken his abilities for...
Is The Last Duel on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Last Duel’ is a historical drama movie that tells the story of the epic fight between a knight and his squire with life and death consequences after the former’s wife accuses the latter of raping her. Directed by Ridley Scott (‘Gladiator‘), the movie is an adaptation of Eric Jager’s novel of the same name and brings a fresh take on tales of medieval morality.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
TheWrap

New Netflix Horror Movies and Shows Streaming This October

There’s nothing quite like nestling into your couch with a cozy sweater, your favorite pumpkin-themed drink, and a great scary movie. Luckily Netflix is offering a solid slate of new horror movies and shows to stream all throughout the month of October as part of their Netflix and Chills lineup.
Thrive Global

Netflix Movies Every Entrepreneur Will Love

Netflix is often dubbed as a form of procrastination, but there are many inspiring films and tv series on the site that make it worth the subscription price. Although it can act as a distraction, it also is a source of entertainment, inspiration and even education for many. The following Netflix movies are especially good choices for entrepreneurs.
Paste Magazine

The Trailer Park: The Best New Movie Trailers of the Week from Licorice Pizza to The Souvenir Part II

It’s so easy to miss a AAA trailer these days, even with all the endless marketing build-up around teasers, pre-trailers (“in one day,” etc) and other forms of cinematic hype. A good trailer is an art form, one that is able to convey a movie’s plot, tone and style all while resisting that ever-present urge to score it to a slowed-down pop song. So here’s the Trailer Park, where we’re parking all the trailers you may have skipped, missed or want to revisit from the past week. Appreciate them. Nitpick them. Figure out if the movies they’re selling are actually going to be any good. That’s all part of the fun, after all.
TVGuide.com

The Best Halloween Movies on Hulu

It's that time of year again! You're ready to break out your fake spider webs and start debating with your friends over whether candy corn is a Halloween treat or a cruel joke. While you're at it, why not give yourself a bad dream or two with a scary movie? Hulu is celebrating All Hallows' Eve with the aptly named Huluween, so fire up your app and start streaming some great Halloween movies.
horrornews.net

The Best Movies Based on Gambling

Like romance and action movies, gambling is widely represented in cinema. There are thousands of movies based on gambling that perfectly describe the life and career of a gambler who has mastered it all for a living. Of course, some of them show the ugly side, but there aren’t always only benefits to gambling after all. Are you looking for the best blockbusters of all time based on gambling? These eight movies would make great entertainment!
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Movie Theater

Putting forth big Wes Anderson vibes, St. Louis’ tiny Hi-Pointe Theatre (1005 McCausland Avenue, 314-955-6273) is the best place to go for an intimate theater experience. Visiting this little corner spot on McCausland is like a trip back in time. There are vintage seats, a small selection of treats (including popcorn) at the front counter and a wide selection of movies, including classics and newer independent films. The retro experience makes this movie house one of the best places in town for a first date that you’re hoping turns into a real relationship. The style will give you something to talk about immediately, and if all goes well, you might get a kiss outside beneath the old-fashioned vintage marquee. —Jaime Lees.
ComicBook

Violet Evergarden the Movie Is Now on Netflix

The conclusion of the heart-string tugging anime franchise, Violet Evergarden, is now available for fans to watch at their leisure on Netflix, with the movie from Kyoto Animation acting as a worthy finale to the fan-favorite series. The titular character, who spends her days as an "Automatic Memory Doll" writing letters for clients that cannot express their words and feelings, discovers that the love of her life might very well be alive and sets out on a journey to not only learn the truth but continue her occupation which changes the lives of her thankful clients.
tasteofcinema.com

The 10 Best Metamorphosis Movies

What better way to elicit dread than the subversion of the human anatomy? Since Franz Kafka’s acclaimed novella in 1915, The Metamorphosis has always been the grounds for interesting narrative material. As a concept, it works on various levels, from exercises in mind-boggling body horror to allegory for depression and grief. It speaks profoundly to the human condition and the fact that as much as we might not care to admit it, we’re all slowly degrading piece by piece, bound by our unwavering mortal coils. In this list, we’ll take a look at some of the greatest films to feature this process of degradation and the many ways in which they utilize Kafka’s classic story.
CNET

Dune director Denis Villeneuve on HBO Max and sequel: 'It's a crazy way to do things'

Denis Villeneuve should be having a ball right now. He's just made Dune, the biggest film of his career, adapting a classic sci-fi novel he's loved his entire life. But he doesn't seem able to enjoy it: the director is still unhappy that Dune will stream on HBO Max, he only got to do half the story, and he's all too aware the proposed sequel/continuation hangs in the balance.
Variety

Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost. On this edition of the Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Isaac sits down to discuss various topics, including his chemistry with...
