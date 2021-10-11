CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Looking For Music that Explores Serial Killers, Freaks, and Death? You Got It!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The album has songs about serial killers, freaks, death, and bad relationships,” said longtime local musician Joel Seidlitz of his new album. “It’s just a typical hard rock album. It’s all songs I wrote and recorded, and I’m really proud of it.”. Seidlitz has played in local groups for nearly...

