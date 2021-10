I’m sure you’re at least familiar with the heavily forwarded GIFs and video files sent to WhatsApp groups (or, if you’re really unlucky, individually). They’re often associated with the spread of misinformation, as some of these files can often contain badly edited fake news regarding topics like COVID-19 and vaccines. To help combat it, the folks at Last Week Tonight created a site where you can download similar video files and GIFs that help stop the fake news spread.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO