Beta Closes Major Deals for Period Drama 'Sisi,' Second Season Greenlit

By Leo Barraclough
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeta Film has closed a raft of major deals for the period drama “Sisi” ahead of its world premiere in Cannes on Monday. In addition, RTL Deutschland has given the green light for the second season of the series. “Sisi” will bow in Germany later this year on the streaming...

townandcountrymag.com

Will There Be a Second Season of Squid Game?

Ever since its premiere just a few weeks ago on Netflix, Squid Game has enraptured and disturbed so many viewers around the world that the streaming giant already predicts that the Korean dystopian thriller will become its most popular show, ever. Of course it's not hard to see why. For those who have yet to binge all 9 episodes, the Hunger Games-meets-Parasite premise of Squid Game is that 456 people who are desperate for money are invited to a creepy facility where, over the course of six days, they'll play various children's games (some are specifically Korean, like the Dalgona candy challenge and the titular Squid Game, while others are more universal, like Tug of War). The winner of it all will take home $38 million—but lose a game and you pay with your life.
TV SERIES
femalefirst.co.uk

50 Cent’s popular crime drama, BMF, is getting a thrilling second season

The show’s premiere made a big impact with audiences... Starzplay, an expanding streaming platform which now spans 59 countries and gives customers access to amazing Originals as well as feature films from STARZ, has announced that season two of the original crime drama, BMF, will be getting another season. Executive...
TV SERIES
Macdaily News

Apple TV+ global hit drama series ‘Foundation’ renewed for a second season

Apple TV+ announced today that the global hit series “Foundation,” produced by Skydance Television and innovative storyteller David S. Goyer, and starring Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, has been picked up for a second season. After launching on Apple TV+ on September 24, “Foundation” quickly proved to...
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

French Sci-Fi Movie 'Paul W.R.'s Last Journey' Sells to North America, U.K. & Other Key Markets For Kinology (EXCLUSIVE)

Romain Quirot’s “Paul W.R.’s Last Journey,” an ambitious film mixing science fiction with an ecological tale, has been sold by Kinology to major distributors, including Samuel Goldwyn Films in North America. Represented in international markets by Kinology, the high-concept French-language movie has also been acquired by Altitude in the U.K.,...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Vivendi Takes Stake in 'Legends of the Pharaohs' Producer Pernel Media - Global Bulletin

Media group Vivendi has acquired a stake in France and U.K. headquartered Pernel Media, the independent production company behind “Legends of the Pharaohs,” “The Real War of Thrones,” “Wheeler Dealers France,” “Attila’s Forbidden Tomb” and “Ancient Superstructures. Pernel will remain an autonomous entity led by Samuel Kissous and will keep...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Farpoint’ Creators Launch Into ‘Med Noir’ With Cyprus-Set Crime Drama – Rome MIA Market (EXCLUSIVE)

An unsolved murder, a detective with a dark past, a bitterly divided island on the edge. For the creators of “Farpoint,” which is being pitched at the co-production forum during Rome’s MIA Market this week, all the elements are there for a riveting “Med Noir” series that marks the first stab at high-end international drama for the island nation of Cyprus. The series is produced by the U.K.’s Three River Fiction and Cyprus-based Caretta Films and Splash Screen Entertainment, with ZDF Enterprises onboard as a distributor. It’s inspired by a real-life murder case in the 1990s that rattled an island nation...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Romeo and Julia in the Village,’ Hailed as a Masterpiece, Readied for New Premiere by Cinémathèque Suisse

Swiss national film archive Cinémathèque Suisse is finishing up a new restoration of Hans Trommer and Valerien Schmidely’s 1941 romantic drama “Romeo und Julia auf dem Dorfe” (“Romeo and Julia in the Village”), considered one of Switzerland’s best films of all time. It is one of a number of recent restorations carried out or made possible by the film archive, which recently opened its impressive new Research and Archive Center in Penthaz, equipped with a film digitization lab and a vast storage facility. “Romeo and Julia in the Village” is particularly significant for the Cinémathèque Suisse. “It was totally unsuccessful when first...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

IATSE and AMPTP Close to Deal to Avert Crippling Hollywood Strike (EXCLUSIVE)

Negotiators for IATSE and Hollywood’s major studios are closing in on a deal that would avert a strike that threatened to shutter most film and TV production in Hollywood. Industry sources said virtual negotiations between the sides went late into Friday night as Carol Lombardini, president of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers bargaining organization for the major studios, addressed numerous IATSE leaders about the details of deals on thorny issues of working conditions that were sorted through in the marathon sessions.
MOVIES
Variety

Cineteca di Bologna Announces Restorations to Mark Pasolini, Rosi Centenaries

The Cineteca di Bologna, which runs Il Cinema Ritrovato – the other major European event dedicated to heritage film alongside the Lumière Fest in Lyon – has announced a slate of upcoming releases to mark the centenaries of Pier Paolo Pasolini and Francesco Rosi. These include Pasolini’s “”Uccellacci et Uccellini”” (“”The Hawks and the Sparrows”,” 1966) and ““Il Vangelo Secondo Matteo”” (““The Gospel According to St Matthew”,” 1964) and Francesco Rosi’s “”C’era una Volta”” (“”More than a Miracle”,” 1967). Other notable works aiming for a 2022 release in time for the Cannes, Bologna and Lumière festivals include Vittorio de Sica’s Oscar-winning...
MOVIES
koalasplayground.com

Kim Nam Gil Takes on Third K-drama in One Year with Netflix Period Drama Thief: Sound of the Sword

I’m tired just hearing about this man’s schedule but if the iron is hot then best to strike. Kim Nam Gil will be doing a Netflix drama as his next project, except his two prior projects hasn’t even aired yet with this casting. He’s done filming for the SBS crime drama Those Who Read Hearts of Evil based on the novel by a criminal profiler, which is slated to air in January 2022. He’s currently filming the tvN drama Island adapted from the same name manhwa that is straight up fantasy and supernatural, which will likely air in Spring of 2022. And now he’s also confirmed as the male lead for the Netflix original drama Thief: Sound of the Sword set in the 1920’s during the period after the end of Joseon but when Korea was subjugated by Japan and other foreign powers. He plays a born slave who earns his freedom after the end of Joseon and enlists in the military to make a future for himself. The drama is described as taking a dark period of Korean history and giving it a positive bent to show those who fought hard to make the country a better place. Kim Nam GIl will roll right into filming this drama when Island wraps production.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Korean Superstar Gianna Jun Adds Glitz to ‘Jirisan’ iQiyi Series Launch

Korean superstar Gianna Jun (“My Sassy Girl”) and celebrated screenwriter Kim Eun-hee (“Kingdom”) were on hand Wednesday to give a starry launch to the first season of “Jirisan,” a Korean drama series about mysteries uncovered by park rangers on the slopes of Mount Jiri. The series is produced by Astory as a tvN and iQiyi International original that will be available from Oct 23. Other cast include movie star Ju Ji Hoon (“Asura,” “The Spy Gone North”) and Oh Jung-se and Cho Han-cheul, best known respectively for their roles in “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay” and the current hit “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.” Kim...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

From ‘Belfast’ to ‘Spencer,’ Top Oscar Contenders Are Skipping Platforms to Open Big

For an Oscar-contending film, the platform run — opening in perhaps five theaters in New York and Los Angeles, and slowly increasing its footprint over weeks or months — is sacred. In the last 15 years, “Argo” and “The Departed” are the only two Oscar Best Picture winners that opened in more than 25 theaters. This year, things are different. Kenneth Branagh’s acclaimed “Belfast” became an immediate frontrunner as the winner of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival’s often-predictive Audience Award. In the past, a platform release for the sensitive black-and-white period film would certainly follow. This year, Focus is expected...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Richard Armitage shocks fans with transformation for new Netflix drama Stay Close

Richard Armitage is set to make his return to TV with a brand new thriller series - and we can't wait for it to land on screens!. In first look images released of new Netflix thriller Stay Close, the 50-year-old actor can be seen in character as central character Ray Levine, who was once a highly respected photographer until an incident changed everything. Find out more below...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Netflix wolfs You, renews drama for season 4

Joe Goldberg can't be stopped. Just days before the premiere of You season 3, Netflix has renewed the stalker drama for a fourth season. The series, which is based on Caroline Kepnes' novels, follows Joe (Penn Badgley) as he quite literally does anything for love — and then deals with the consequences. You is about to launch its third season, which features Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti) giving domestic bliss a try. Now married with a son, the couple sees if they really can change. Of course, it won't be as easy as it sounds.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene breaks silence after undergoing final operation

Princess Charlene has broken her silence after an operation, as she highlighted a podcast that she had taken part in ahead of the operation. DISCOVER: Princess Charlene's totally unique engagement ring that she hardly ever wears revealed. The royal has been stuck in South Africa since May as she continues...
WORLD
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Last Duel on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Last Duel’ is a historical drama movie that tells the story of the epic fight between a knight and his squire with life and death consequences after the former’s wife accuses the latter of raping her. Directed by Ridley Scott (‘Gladiator‘), the movie is an adaptation of Eric Jager’s novel of the same name and brings a fresh take on tales of medieval morality.
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

Beyonce & Jay-Z Spotted Attending a Wedding in Italy (Photos)

Beyonce and Jay-Z are in Venice right now for a wedding!. The 40-year-old singer and the 51-year-old rapper got dressed up to attend the special occasion on Saturday (October 16) in Venice, Italy. Click inside to find out whose wedding they attended…. Beyonce and Jay were at the wedding of...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES

