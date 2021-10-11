Beta Closes Major Deals for Period Drama 'Sisi,' Second Season Greenlit

I’m tired just hearing about this man’s schedule but if the iron is hot then best to strike. Kim Nam Gil will be doing a Netflix drama as his next project, except his two prior projects hasn’t even aired yet with this casting. He’s done filming for the SBS crime drama Those Who Read Hearts of Evil based on the novel by a criminal profiler, which is slated to air in January 2022. He’s currently filming the tvN drama Island adapted from the same name manhwa that is straight up fantasy and supernatural, which will likely air in Spring of 2022. And now he’s also confirmed as the male lead for the Netflix original drama Thief: Sound of the Sword set in the 1920’s during the period after the end of Joseon but when Korea was subjugated by Japan and other foreign powers. He plays a born slave who earns his freedom after the end of Joseon and enlists in the military to make a future for himself. The drama is described as taking a dark period of Korean history and giving it a positive bent to show those who fought hard to make the country a better place. Kim Nam GIl will roll right into filming this drama when Island wraps production.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO