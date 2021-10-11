CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Small Bearish Engulfing Patterns Rising In The Markets

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn candlestick terms, markets finished Friday with a series of bearish engulfing patterns against Thursday's 'real body' finishes. It did put a bit of a dampner on Thursday's bounce although the extent of the losses were relatively minor. Watch for a test of the gap early next week. Aggressive traders...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu’s price action will go this way thanks to these signals

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Shiba Inu found itself in troubled waters as investors locked in their gains following a near 330% surge in value. Over the last 24 hours, SHIB retraced by 15% and broke below two crucial near-term support levels. A daily close below the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level could lead to a spillover towards $0.00002047, resulting in a further loss of 17%.
STOCKS
investing.com

How Strong Q3 Earnings Could Provide a Tailwind for the Stock Market

Over the past week, the S&P 500 (SPY) mostly moved sideways before breaking out today on strong volume and price action. It’s too soon to know whether this is the start of a new uptrend or simply just another bounce. However, we are entering a seasonally bullish time of the year and early indications are that Q3 earnings season is going to be strong as well which could be another tailwind for stocks. In this week’s commentary, I will cover this topic and our market outlook. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published October 15, 2021 from the POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletter).
STOCKS
investing.com

Analyzing The Uptrend In The Crypto Market

As an investor in the stock or cryptocurrency market, it is wise to determine the risk you take based on the underlying risk in the market. If risk in the market is high, then it’s advisable to reduce the risk you take in your investment accounts. With that in mind,...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Rallies as Surprise Consumer Strength Keeps Bulls Marching on

Investing.com – The S&P 500 jumped Friday, underpinned by data pointing to unexpected strength in the consumer, and another wave of better-than-expected quarterly earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1%, or 386 points, the Nasdaq climbed 0.5%. The Commerce Department said Friday that retail...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Ma#Stochatics#Covid
MarketWatch

Lucid Diagnostics stock opens about 9% below the IPO price, and keeps falling

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. was jeered in its public debut, as the New York-based medical diagnostics technology company's stock opened on the Nasdaq 8.9% below its initial public offering price, and kept falling. The company raised $70.0 million, as it sold 5.0 million shares in its IPO, which priced overnight at $14 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $14 and $16 a share. The stock's first trade was at $12.75 at 11:03 a.m. Eastern for 365,210 shares. With about 37 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the first trading price valued the company at about $471.65 million. The stock has dropped further since, and was recently trading down 22.1% at $10.91. The stock's weak opening comes on a day of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF rallied 2.0% in midday trading while the S&P 500 gained 1.6%.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD bearish SHS pattern is making a continuation pattern

USD/CAD has formed a bearish chart pattern. Shoulder Head Shoulder formation on Daily TF. Breakout below the neckline is in progress. Target is Between W L3 and M L5 camarilla. Daily chart USD/CAD. Left Shoulder. The Head. Right Shoulder. The break below the neckline. We can see that the price...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Thursday's Market Minute: Small-Caps In Small-Range: Big Volatility Coming?

The Russell 2000 futures contract feels like being on a ship when there’s no waves or wind – just eerily calm water. Small-caps are winding up like a coiled spring, with price action bouncing within a progressively narrowing triangle shape for most of the year. This shape is being formed from the yearly lows and highs in February and March respectively, with another even steeper shorter-term triangle converging from the August lows and the September highs. This type of price action can present major opportunities for trend traders when breakouts occur.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Rising Inflation and Volatile Bond Markets Call for VTIP

Rising inflation and volatility are making the bond markets a difficult asset class to navigate right now, but there is a solution from Vanguard that can help stymie their effects. Rising consumer prices are already top priority on the Federal Reserve’s watch list. As such, they’ll start to taper off...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto market in red, BTC falls by 2%, SHIB, SOL, DOT start with a bearish Wednesday

BTC Dominance dropped to 45% in 24 hours. The crypto market capitalization back to 2.2 trillion. The crypto market for today is bearish in general as Bitcoin is down by more than 2%. In the past 24-hours, the price of BTC dropped from 57.4k USD to 54.6k USD. Altcoins followed a similar pattern as SOL, DOT, and SHIB remain bearish.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

What Rising Rates Mean for the Stock Market

Stock markets were slightly lower Friday afternoon. Interest rates continued to rise. Recent bond market moves could have impacts on certain stocks. The stock market has kept investors on their toes lately, and Friday was no exception. After spending much of the morning in positive territory, most major market benchmarks pulled back in early afternoon trading. As of 12:30 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) was down 6 points to 34,749. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) had fallen 2 points to 4,397, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gave up 48 points to 14,606.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

How Will the Market React to Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Stock Getting a Bearish Rating

The market has been down on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) stock recently. ALLO gets a Bearish score from InvestorsObserver Stock Sentiment Indicator. When making investment decisions, sentiment gives a good overview of what stocks investors currently favor. Sentiment incorporates short-term technical analysis into its score and does not encompass any fundamental analysis such as profitability of the company. This means that earnings updates and other news can greatly impact overall sentiment. Price action is generally the best indicator of sentiment. For a stock to go up, investors must feel good about it. Similarly, a stock that is in a downtrend must be out of favor. InvestorsObserver’s Sentiment Indicator considers price action and recent trends in volume. Increasing volumes often mean that a trend is strengthening, while decreasing volumes can signal that a reversal could come soon. The options market is another place to get signals about sentiment. Since options allow investors to place bets on the price of a stock, we consider the ratio of calls and puts for stocks where options are available.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

ETH/USD forms a rising wedge pattern, signalling a potential retreat

Global stocks were little changed on Friday as investors reacted to the breakthrough in the US Senate that prevented the country from running out of money in the coming weeks. The stop-gap measure will give Democrats an opportunity to come up with a reconciliation bill to expand the debt ceiling. Analysts believe that global stocks would have declined sharply if the US government had defaulted on its obligations. Stocks also rose as investors wait for the upcoming earnings season that will start next week. Some of the top companies that will publish their results next week are Blackrock, Netflix, and JP Morgan.
MARKETS
investing.com

S&P 500 Index: Wrong Place For Bearish Reversal Pattern

The month of September ushered in some volatility to the stock market. The type of volatility we had not seen in quite a while. Perhaps it will continue into October. And perhaps there is a reason. Today, we take a look at a long-term monthly view of the S&P 500...
STOCKS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Stock Market Prices Are Rising, But So Is Inflation In The US.

Stock markets are at an all-time high this year. To be more specific, the United States stock market reached its ATH (All time high) on the 16th of August this year. On the other hand, inflation is rising very fast. Get ready to pay more for food, petrol, cars and a range of other products and services. High U.S. inflation is likely to stay around for some time.
stockxpo.com

Market Is Right to Be Spooked by Rising Bond Yields

No one likes losing money, but Tuesday’s stock-price fall worries me more than the headline of a 2% fall in the S&P 500 should. In itself, 2% is no biggie: three days this year had bigger falls, and on average we have had seven worse days a year since 1964.
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin Eyes Record Highs as Futures-Based ETF Within Sight

Investing.com – Bitcoin scaled $60,000 this week and is closing in on all-time highs, amid growing optimism a futures-based bitcoin exchange-traded fund could be approved as soon as next week, and eventually lay out the carpet for a bitcoin ETF. BTC/USD jumped 8% to $61,097, and is just shy of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow opens over 400 points higher, S&P 500 retakes 4,400 as weekly jobs report hits fresh pandemic low

U.S. stock benchmarks rose solidly higher Thursday morning, advancing as a parade of big banks released upbeat earnings and data showed a drop in first-time jobless claims to the lowest since the pandemic began and a smaller-than-expected rise in producer prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 406 points, or 1.2%, at 34,784. The S&P 500 index advanced 1% to 4,404, retaking a psychologically signicant level at 4,400, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9% at 14,710. Bank of America Corp. reported profit and revenues that topped expectations as it released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. Shares rose 2.8% in premarket trade. In economic reports, weekly first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week dropped to 293,000 - the first sub-300,000 reading since before the pandemic took hold in early 2020.
STOCKS
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

IHS Holding stock opens well below the IPO price

IHS Holding Ltd. stumbled out of the gate Thursday, as the telecommunications infrastructure operator's stock opened and stayed well below the initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The stock's first trade was at $17.65 at 11:54 a.m. Eastern for 1.6 million shares, or 16.0% below the IPO price, to value the company at about $5.8 billion. The stock, which has traded within a range of $16.83 to $18.48 since then, was last down 17.6% at $17.31. The stock's disappointing debut came on a day that both the Renaissance IPO ETF and the S&P 500 rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy