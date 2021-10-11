Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cowley, eastern Sedgwick, Butler and northeastern Sumner Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1225 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Kechi to near Rose Hill to 5 miles south of Oxford. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wichita, El Dorado, Winfield, Andover, Augusta, Bel Aire, Rose Hill, Douglass, Towanda, Oxford, Benton, Udall, Whitewater, Leon, Kechi, Burden, Potwin, Elbing, Atlanta and Northeast Wichita. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 50 and 88. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH