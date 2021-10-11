CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccurtain County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for McCurtain by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: McCurtain A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCCURTAIN COUNTY At 1219 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles southwest of Vandervoort, or 22 miles northwest of De Queen, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Broken Bow, Hochatown, Plunketville and Watson. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about David Chappelle's special

New York, NY (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about David Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Islamic State claims Afghanistan mosque bombing that killed 47 people

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more. In a statement posted late Friday on social media, IS said two of the group's members shot and killed security guards manning the entrance of the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar province. One detonated his explosives at the entrance of the mosque and the other inside.
PUBLIC SAFETY

