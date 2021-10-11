CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcdonald County, MO

Tornado Warning issued for McDonald by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 00:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McDonald The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for McDonald County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1225 AM CDT, tornado producing storms were located along a line extending from near Wyandotte to South West City to near Maysville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Big Sugar Creek State Park... Anderson Noel... Dodge Goodman... South West City Pineville... Lanagan Cayuga... Tiff City Rocky Comfort This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 14. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
City
Maysville, MO
County
Mcdonald County, MO
City
Pineville, MO
City
Southwest City, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#The Tornado#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#Tiff City

Comments / 0

Community Policy