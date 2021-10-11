Tornado Warning issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 00:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McDonald The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for McDonald County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1225 AM CDT, tornado producing storms were located along a line extending from near Wyandotte to South West City to near Maysville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Big Sugar Creek State Park... Anderson Noel... Dodge Goodman... South West City Pineville... Lanagan Cayuga... Tiff City Rocky Comfort This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 14. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN