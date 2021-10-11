CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerson plans $11 billion merger of 2 software units with AspenTech – WSJ

(Reuters) -Manufacturing giant Emerson Electric Co plans to merge two of its software businesses with Aspen Technology Inc in a roughly $11 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing officials from the companies. The cash-and-stock transaction would value AspenTech at about $160 per share, according to the...

Food Navigator

Indoor farming co AeroFarms drops plans to go public via SPAC merger

Indoor farming pioneer AeroFarms and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), have mutually agreed to terminate a previously announced agreement to take the company public. The business combination and plan to take AeroFarms public via SPAC deal with Spring Valley Corp. were originally announced...
AGRICULTURE
wkzo.com

China to encourage development of pensions, insurance for delivery sector

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s top banking and insurance regulator said it would encourage insurers to accelerate the development of commercial pension products and accident insurance for gig-economy workers such as couriers and takeout deliverymen. China has in recent years experienced a delivery boom powered by millions of couriers who work...
ECONOMY
U.S. port’s supply chain fix challenge: selling 24/7 shifts

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Port of Los Angeles is beginning the hard work of convincing terminal operators, importers, warehouses owners and trucking firms to embrace moving more cargo at night. “It’s not a single lever we can pull today to open up all the gates,” Executive Director Gene Seroka...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketWatch

U.s. business inventories jump 0.6% in August

U.S. business inventories rose 0.6% in August, the government said Friday. That matched the forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Sales fell 0.1% in the month. An increase in inventories adds to gross domestic product and is usually a sign of an expanding economy. The ratio of inventories to sales, meanwhile, rose to 1.26 from 1.25. That's how many months it would take to sell all the inventory on hand. Inventories soared early in the pandemic as sales slumped, but now companies can't keep enough inventory in stock. Sales are strong, but shortages of supplies and labor are holding back production.
ECONOMY
AFP

Microsoft shuttering LinkedIn in China as rules tighten

Microsoft on Thursday said it will shut down career-oriented social network LinkedIn in China, citing a "challenging operating environment" as Beijing tightens its control over tech firms. "We're... facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," Shroff said in a blog post.
INTERNET
AFP

Goldman Sachs profits up 63% on surge in dealmaking activity

Goldman Sachs reported a jump in third-quarter profits Friday behind robust gains in its financial advisory and trading divisions, capping a strong week of results for large US banks. The big New York investment bank reported profits of $5.3 billion, up 63 percent on a 26 percent increase in revenues to $13.6 billion. Key drivers for Goldman during the quarter included a jump in revenues tied to completed mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and capital-raising efforts by private companies. Goldman also turned in a strong performance in its global markets division, driven by higher revenues in equity trading.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nicklaus: New Emerson CEO makes a bold software play

Emerson has reinvented itself many times, and new Chief Executive Lal Karsanbhai served notice this week that he’s remaking the 131-year-old business once again. This time, software will be the new growth engine for the Ferguson-based industrial company. Emerson had bought several small software firms that complemented its offerings in valves, sensors and air-conditioning compressors, but it made a much bigger bet Monday, obtaining 55% control of Massachusetts-based Aspen Technology in a deal valued at $11 billion.
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley "delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency" with a return on producing a return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 20%, highlighted by its "standout performance" in its investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management. The firm's investment banking revenue rose about 68% to $2.85 billion from $1.7 billion. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.8% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 43.8% this year, compared to a gain of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wkzo.com

Verizon says 30,000 U.S. employees must meet Dec. 8 vaccination deadline

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Verizon Communications In said on Thursday that about 30,000 non-union U.S. employees must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 under President Joe Biden’s federal contractor executive order. Verizon, a federal contractor, said it https://www.verizon.com/about/news/speed-october-14-2021 is in discussions with its unions about vaccination requirements. Verizon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Aris Water sets IPO terms, to raise up to $318 million

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Texas-based water handling and recycling company is looking to raise up to $317.7 million. The company said it is offering 17.65 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. With a total of 19.42 million Class A shares and 34.08 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $963.0 million. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ARIS." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $7.4 million on revenue of $102.8 million during the six months ended June 30, after a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $84.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Qualcomm stock rises on $10 billion buyback plan

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the chip maker said its board had authorized $10 billion in share repurchases. Qualcomm shares rose 1.6% after hours, following a 1.6% decline to close the regular session at $122.95. The company said the new $10 billion plan adds to its buyback program announced in July 2018, which has $900 million of buyback authorization remaining. Qualcomm shares have declined 3% over the past 12 months, compared with a 23% rise in the S&P 500 index (SPX) a 22% gain on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) and a 31% gain on the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX)
STOCKS

