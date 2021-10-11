Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...southeastern Oklahoma...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...southeastern Oklahoma...and northeastern Texas. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Miller County in southwestern Arkansas Sevier County in southwestern Arkansas Howard County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northern Morris County in northeastern Texas Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1225 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Broken Bow to 14 miles north of Boxelder to 7 miles northeast of Mount Vernon, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Mount Pleasant, De Queen, Wake Village, Ashdown, Nashville, New Boston, Mineral Springs, Dierks, Horatio, Foreman, Boxelder, Idabel, Broken Bow, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Queen City, Naples and Redwater. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH