CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton County, AR

Tornado Warning issued for Benton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Benton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BENTON AND NORTHEASTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES At 1226 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 4 miles east of Jay, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Jay... Gravette Maysville... Lake Eucha State Park TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maysville, AR
City
Benton, AR
County
Benton County, AR
Local
Arkansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#The Tornado#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather

Comments / 0

Community Policy