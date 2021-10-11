CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cherokee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN ADAIR AND EAST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 1220 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles southeast of Eldon, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Westville... Watts Eldon... Proctor Christie... Baron Ballard TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

