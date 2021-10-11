Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delaware; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR DELAWARE AND SOUTHEASTERN OTTAWA COUNTIES At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles south of Fairland to 4 miles west of South West City to near Colcord, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Jay... Grove Fairland... Colcord Bernice... Wyandotte Cleora... Honey Creek State Park Bernice State Park... Zena Lake Eucha State Park... Twin Bridges State Park HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH