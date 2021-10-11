CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand’s doctors and teachers must soon be vaccinated

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Most of New Zealand’s health care workers and teachers will soon be legally required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. A new government mandate compels doctors, pharmacists, community nurses and many other health care workers to be fully vaccinated by December. Teachers and other education workers must be vaccinated by January. COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says many in those professions are already vaccinated but the country can’t leave anything to chance. The announcement comes as New Zealand battles an outbreak of the highly transmissible delta variant in its largest city, Auckland.

