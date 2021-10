There is 3:28 to go in the first quarter, and an Otto Porter long jumper has missed off the back-heel of the rim. Rajon Rondo drops down from above the break of the 3-point line to chase down the rebound as it caroms towards the foul line. As he gathers the ball and turns up court, he surveys the floor and takes a mental snapshot of the other 9 players changing ends. A little bit behind the play, but racing quickly to catch up to the action is Anthony Davis.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO