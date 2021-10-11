PGA Tour: Sungjae Im eases to four-stroke victory at Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas
The Korean carded a nine-under 62 on the final day at TPC Summerlin to pull clear of the field and end the week on 24 under, four shots clear of Matthew Wolff. Im started the day three behind but quickly raced into contention with a 30-foot birdie at the first and a 10-foot gain at the fourth, with back-to-back gains from the sixth and a tap-in birdie at the par-five ninth seeing him reach the turn in 30.
