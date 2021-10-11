PGA Tour: Sungjae Im eases to four-stroke victory at Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas

House and Hubbard rejoin in person with PGA pro player Mark Hubbard to talk about the latest happenings from the world of golf, including the latest Las Vegas event. They discuss what makes Sungjae Im so great and what makes him different (01:39). They also dive into what the grind is like in a post-COVID PGA (08:01). Then they discuss their top picks as players are starting to wind down their seasons and look ahead to the new year (33:54).

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO