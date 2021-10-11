CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers News: Three Observations from Sunday’s Exhibition of Lakers-Suns

By Sam Yip
AllLakers
AllLakers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oo0jy_0cNNVfnX00

LeBron James was a late scratch for this game, as he opted to rest, joining Trevor Ariza (ankle surgery), Malik Monk (strained groin), and Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb) on the sidelines. The Lakers dropped their fourth consecutive preseason game in another blowout lost of 123-94.

While Anthony Davis and the main starters were still playing hard in the first half, the Lakers wiped off a 10-point deficit with a 13-2 run in the second quarter to take a 41-40 lead. This alley-oop dunk by Anthony Davis was the one that capped this nice run.

Russell Westbrook Looked Better, But Still Has Work to Do

The Brodie started the game off similar to how Friday’s game went. Although his play did look a bit better than Friday’s game, the timing with his teammates still isn’t quite there. He shot 3 of 12 from the field, racking up 9 turnovers in 26 minutes. There was a bit of an injury scare, as he ran into JaVale McGee on a screen, and seemed to injure his shoulder, but he later returned to the game in the second quarter, so it does not seem to be too serious.

Small Forwards Picked Up the Production

With Trevor Ariza sidelined for the foreseeable future and LeBron James resting, Kent Bazemore and Carmelo Anthony picked up the production for tonight’s game. Bazemore showed his defensive prowess as he ripped four steals, and added eight points. Anthony converted 5 of 7 threes for 17 points on 12 shots.

Spacing Looked Better This Game

The fluidity of the offense looked much smoother as the spacing was much better. This is due to LeBron James being out of the lineup, which allowed Westbrook to get to the paint at will. Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore started for the team that gave the offense more of a perimeter threat, which opened up the lanes easier for Westbrook.

As of now, the only starting lineup where spacing would be best suited is if Anthony Davis plays the five, with LeBron at the four, Westbrook at point, and two shooters to round up the starters. Starting either DeAndre Jordan or Dwight Howard would prevent the Lakers from having any sense of spacing, so this will be worth monitoring as we progress through the season.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Wayne Ellington
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Trevor Ariza
FanSided

3 Lakers who won’t be on the roster by season’s end

With NBA training camp around the corner, here are 3 Los Angeles Lakers who won’t be on the roster by the end of the season. Even though NBA training camp doesn’t start until Sept. 28, speculative roster cuts are already in the mix, with many in NBA world discussing who will be playing wearing the purple and gold come October.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Announce They’ve Signed A New Point Guard

When the Los Angeles Lakers waived rookie Mac McClung on Wednesday, the organization freed up a roster spot to bring another player on board. In a related move, the franchise did exactly that. The Lakers announced Wednesday night that they signed Frank Mason III to an Exhibit-10 training camp contract....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#Exhibition Of Lakers Suns
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James caught getting lit at Anthony Davis wedding

The Los Angeles Lakers are working on their chemistry, starting with some team-building efforts off the court. Anthony Davis recently tied the knot, and of course superstar teammates LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were invited for the said occasion. King James and Russell Westbrook rode together on their way to...
NBA
Las Vegas Herald

NBA: 5 Most Overpaid Players in the League Right Now

Being a basketball player is one of the rare professions where you get paid based on how good you are, at least for the most part. The NBA is a superstar-driven league, and if a team wants a shot a title contention, it's basically the rule nowadays that a team should sign a star or two. To secure the services of the best players in the league, teams wage bidding wars where contract offers can reach up to hundreds of millions of dollars.
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
376
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy