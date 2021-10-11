The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die – Illusory Walls
The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die did some heavy lifting in helping to expand the breadth of fourth-wave emo. Their first LP Whenever, If Ever was a speartip for the revival itself, with its palpable anxiety and memorable compositions acting as a propellant, and in some circles, a template to be imitated. Further releases found the group consistently adding to their sonic blueprint, yet squarely remaining concrete in their soundscapes of turmoil, vulnerability and awe. On their fourth LP the band find themselves moving further away from the carefully curated sprawl of 2015’s Harmlessness and its slickly produced follow-up Always Foreign to explore bombast and abstract in equal measure.www.treblezine.com
