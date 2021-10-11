CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die – Illusory Walls

By Brian Roesler
treblezine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die did some heavy lifting in helping to expand the breadth of fourth-wave emo. Their first LP Whenever, If Ever was a speartip for the revival itself, with its palpable anxiety and memorable compositions acting as a propellant, and in some circles, a template to be imitated. Further releases found the group consistently adding to their sonic blueprint, yet squarely remaining concrete in their soundscapes of turmoil, vulnerability and awe. On their fourth LP the band find themselves moving further away from the carefully curated sprawl of 2015’s Harmlessness and its slickly produced follow-up Always Foreign to explore bombast and abstract in equal measure.

www.treblezine.com

Comments / 1

Related
variancemagazine.com

Aquilo returns with beautiful new album 'A Safe Place to Be'

After three years, Aquilo is back with a new album. The English duo made up of Tom Higham and Ben Fletcher on Friday released their third record, titled A Safe Place to Be. And as its title aptly suggests, it's a simply beautiful project. "It’s been two years in the...
MUSIC
13abc.com

The Longer I Live, the More Beautiful Life Becomes!

Sponsored - I hope everyone and their families had a wonderful summer. We are kicking off the fall season with a very special new website and birthday, so we invite all of you to join us in the fun and excitement! EVOLV Plastic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics is excited to let all our patients and friends know that after nearly 2 years of planning, research, writing, and fretting, we launched our brand new website last month. At EVOLV, we love science and education. The information on our new site is state-of-the-art and includes many new and improved topics and is a wonderful and convenient option for education.
SCIENCE
treblezine.com

Message to the World: An interview with Circuit des Yeux

Haley Fohr is outside, in the sunshine, standing on the deck of her parents’ house, in front of a field of tall grass. It’s a pastoral and serene scene, a drastic difference from the urban landscape of her home city of Chicago—a place she finds to be a tranquil escape. “They sound so incredible,” she says of the greenery visible behind her via Zoom screen. “They’re like twice my height, so it’s been really relaxing out here.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twiabp
treblezine.com

Hear Dummy’s hypnotic new ambient-pop track, “Atonal Poem”

On October 22, Dummy will release their new album Mandatory Enjoyment via Trouble in Mind. And today, the group has shared a new video for the hypnotic album highlight “Atonal Poem.” Where much of the album finds the group turning up the fuzz or creating a more layered shoegaze and noise pop sound, “Atonal Poem” is more serene and soothing, which the group attributes to being “obsessed with new age music.”
MUSIC
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Jonathan Goodwin Suffers Near-Death Accident on ‘AGT: Extreme’

Jonathan Goodwin suffered a major accident on set of AGT: Extreme yesterday. The longtime stunt man who caught fire live on America’s Got Talent last season was airlifted to the hospital after a stunt went wrong once again. TMZ reported this morning that Jonathan was suspended by his feet 70...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
ETOnline.com

Watch Usher Hold His Newborn Baby in the Delivery Room

Usher is sharing a sweet video from the day his son was born. The singer took to Instagram on Thursday, his 43rd birthday, to post the clip, which shows him and girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, in the moments before, during and after their son, Sire Castrello's, arrival. Usher and Goicoechea welcomed...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

"We Finally Get to Tell Everyone!!!" — Rapper Eve Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for rapper Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper! In an Instagram post on Oct. 15, Eve announced that she's pregnant with her first child. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️," she captioned the post. "You all know how long [we've] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy