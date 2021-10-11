‘Anita’: Busan Review (Closing Film)
Louise Wong plays Cantopop superstar Anita Mui in this nostalgic biopic. Dir: Longman Leung. Hong Kong. 2021. 136 mins. Singer, actor and tabloid-magnet Anita Mui was one of a kind. A Canto pop 'idol' when that genre was at its height, an award-winning actress (Stanley Kwan's Rouge) and activist, and an outspoken, flavourful character who carried a scent of the Hong Kong underworld to her record-breaking Coliseum concerts, 'Ah Mui' died at the age of 40 from cervical cancer. Beloved and emblematic of her homeland, she is played in this nostalgic biopic by model-turned-actress Louise Wong as a wistful soul who spent her life looking for love. That may well be the case, but even the clips shown here belie Wong's pallid portrayal. Anita Mui exuded energy from every pore, a combination of brazen insouciance and naked vulnerability. Longman Leung's biopic is a rather more tentative rendition of a fearless person.
