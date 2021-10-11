CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

‘Anita’: Busan Review (Closing Film)

By Fionnuala Halligan
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouise Wong plays Cantopop superstar Anita Mui in this nostalgic biopic. Dir: Longman Leung. Hong Kong. 2021. 136 mins. Singer, actor and tabloid-magnet Anita Mui was one of a kind. A Canto pop ‘idol’ when that genre was at its height, an award-winning actress (Stanley Kwan’s Rouge) and activist, and an outspoken, flavourful character who carried a scent of the Hong Kong underworld to her record-breaking Coliseum concerts, ‘Ah Mui’ died at the age of 40 from cervical cancer. Beloved and emblematic of her homeland, she is played in this nostalgic biopic by model-turned-actress Louise Wong as a wistful soul who spent her life looking for love. That may well be the case, but even the clips shown here belie Wong’s pallid portrayal. Anita Mui exuded energy from every pore, a combination of brazen insouciance and naked vulnerability. Longman Leung’s biopic is a rather more tentative rendition of a fearless person.

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Busan International Film Festival to screen movies from 70 countries

BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The 26th Busan International Film Festival opened Wednesday with a full slate of in-person events and screenings, a striking departure from last year when it was held almost entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Asia's largest international film festival, which runs from...
MOVIES
Variety

Chile’s ‘(Im)patient’ Bows Trailer As It World Premieres at Busan (EXCLUSIVE)

Chilean Constanza Fernández’s sophomore pic “(Im)patient” (“El Pa(de)ciente”) is celebrating its world premiere at the Busan Intl. Film Festival in South Korea on Oct. 9 although Fernandez has mixed feelings about it. “Korea’s Covid restrictions continue to be super restrictive so I can’t attend it,” Fernandez told Variety, adding “I won’t be able to fully enjoy its world premiere and I love this festival.” However, her medical drama will form part of the festival’s World Cinema sidebar, which features “everything I want to see this year and that makes me very, very happy,” she said. Rome-based international sales and production company TVCO has picked up international...
WORLD
Screendaily

Odin’s Eye lands Asia deals on US thriller ‘Snakehead’ (exclusive)

Participating at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM, October 11-14) online, Australia-based Odin’s Eye Entertainment has announced sales deals on Evan Leong’s US crime thriller Snakehead to Japan (Happinet Phantom), Taiwan (AV-Jet), and India and worldwide airlines (Pictureworks). Inspired by a true story, the film follows a woman called...
WORLD
Screendaily

Longman Leung on how ‘The Crown’ helped him research Busan closing film ‘Anita’

How do you make a biopic about one of your home town’s biggest cultural icons? A Canto-pop diva who encapsulated the golden age of Hong Kong’s entertainment industry, but died tragically young, and not only portray her, but also a much beloved fellow performer who also died far too early? That was the formidable task that Hong Kong producer Bill Kong set Longman Leung when he asked him to direct a film about his friend Anita Mui.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammo Hung
Person
Anita Mui
Person
Louis Koo
Person
Jackie Chan
Person
Leslie Cheung
Screendaily

Neon, 'BlacKkKlansman' producer QC Entertainment partner on Indian legend horror

Neon and BlacKkKlansman and Get Out producer QC Entertainment are partnering on an untitled horror based partly on Indian legend. Bishal Dutta will make his feature directing debut on the story which is also inspired by a family story about Dutta’s grandfather, and partly on the filmmaker’s experience of being born in India and raised in the United States.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Voltage Pictures strikes US sale on J-horror ‘Room 203’ (exclusive)

Voltage Pictures has licensed US rights on J-horror Room 203 from from Japan’s Ammo Inc. and California-based Ammo Entertainment to Vertical Entertainment. UK filmmaker Ben Jagger (Corbin Nash, The Paddy Lincoln Gang) directed the feature about two female roommates tormented by vengeful spirits dwelling in their gothic-style apartment which contains an ornate centrepiece.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘DASHCAM’: London Review

Rob Savage’s ‘Host’ follow-up is an iPhone-shot, found-footage horror about one nightmarish car ride. Dir: Rob Savage. UK/US. 2021. 77 mins. A found-footage horror for the era of live-streaming, Rob Savage’s follow-up to his break-out lockdown Zoom-chiller Host further mines the heightened realities and tensions of a world struggling with a pandemic. The film, which is shot entirely on iPhones, stars musician Annie Hardy playing a version of herself: she’s the host of Band Car, a volcanically profane livestream in which she improvises songs while driving around Los Angeles in a car. Tired of a locked-down America, she boards a plane to the UK to surprise her former bandmate Stretch (Amar Chadha-Patel). But it soon becomes clear that they have grown apart. Annie proudly displays a MAGA cap and a selection of liberal-baiting slogan T-shirts, Stretch has a Black Lives Matter poster in his window. But an ideological clash turns out to be the least of their problems in this furiously chaotic horror, which delivers laughs and jumps but few real scares.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Cold War#Busan Review Lrb#Cantopop
awardswatch.com

Review: ‘Detention’ (返校) tests the storytelling boundaries of video game and film [Grade: B-]

To make a successful film adaptation of a video game is to understand the strengths and limitations of both mediums. Amongst the many differences, the most fundamental one is that a film is something that is watched, whereas a game requires your constant interaction. This is why horror games can be so fun and terrifying to play and why their stories can make such an impact; they don’t progress without your physical involvement. You have to be the one who opens the door. You have to be the one who holds your breath while sneaking past a ghost. You have to be the one lost in a seemingly abandoned school, whose hallways lead to a darker labyrinth of secrets and horrible creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Video Movie Review: CODA (2021): A Film So Moving at Times that it Needs to be Seen

Coda (2021) Video Movie Review, a movie directed by Sian Heder, written by Sian Heder, and starring Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman, Molly Beth Thomas, Ayana Brown, and Marlee MatliKyana Fanene. Crew. M.B. Traven, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Celebrities
horrornews.net

Film Review: The House That Never Dies (Jing Cheng 81 hao) (2014)

Story based on the legendary mansion at No. 81 on Chaoyangmennei Street in Beijing, which local legend says is haunted by the ghost of a Kuomintang official’s wife, who committed suicide in the home around the time of the Cultural Revolution. The film follows Xu Ruoqing a woman whose presence in the notorious mansion draws up the spirits that have taken residence there.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: LAMB (2021): Interesting Story and Solid Performances Drive Disturbing New Drama

Lamb (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Valdimar Johannsson and starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snaer Guonason, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Ingvar Sigurdsson and Ester Bibi. Lamb is a terrifically enthralling new Icelandic picture. I went in expecting a horror film and was surprised by the fact that the film was so enjoyable on a human level. Although there are some horrific elements in it, the overall premise of the movie is about a couple that learns to enjoy their lives better as a result of a young new addition to their household. The movie has many surprises in the plot although some are being unveiled already by the reviews and marketing campaign for the film. Director Valdimar Johannsson has fashioned a compelling and chilling family drama with some rather fascinating ideas sprinkled throughout.
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Film Review: American Psycho (2000)

“Patrick Bateman is handsome, well educated and intelligent. He is twenty-seven and living his own American dream. He works by day on Wall Street, earning a fortune to complement the one he was born with. At night he descends into madness, as he experiments with fear and violence.” (courtesy IMDB)
MOVIES
Screendaily

German director Mia Spengler on how to use an inclusion rider in practice

The challenges of using an ‘inclusion rider’ was the subject of a lively discussion at FIlmfestt Hamburg this month. German director Mia Spengler described how the production of Schattenleben, a TV movie in the Tatort crime series, produced by NDR and Wüste Film, was the first German production to include this contractual stipulation requiring a certain level of diversity among the cast and crew.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: COMING HOME IN THE DARK (2021): Grim And Violent Film Is Well Acted But Occasionally Redundant

Coming Home In The Dark (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by James Ashcroft and starring Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell, Matthias Luafutu, Billy Paratene, Frankie Paratene, Desray Armstrong, Alan Palmer, Ike Hamon, Sam Carter, Bailey Cowan, Timon Zeiss, Tioti O’Donnell and Kaira O’Donnell. New Zealand director James Ashcroft...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: CINDERELLA (2021): Light-hearted, Studded with Humor, and Generally Uplifting

Cinderella (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Kay Cannon, and starring Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Tallulah Greive, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, James Corden, James Acaster, Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Beckett, Doc Brown, Luke Latchman, Fra Fee, and Jenet Le Lacheur. Kay Cannon...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘The First Wave’: London Review

Documentarian Matthew Heineman chronicles a New York hospital’s Covid response during the early months of the pandemic. Dir: Matthew Heineman. US. 2021. 93 mins. The prospect of revisiting the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic may not sound hugely enticing, but The First Wave is so emotionally charged and involving that it overcomes any initial reservations. The latest work from director Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, City Of Ghosts) captures the experiences of those on the front line of New York’s response to the health crisis. It is a valuable record of a moment in time but also an unflinching remembrance of lives lost, the selfless commitment of healthcare professionals and the search for hope in a time of despair. Dogwoof will release in the UK on November 26 following festival screenings at Busan and London.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy