Maurice Louca : Saet El Hazz (The Luck Hour)
Egyptian guitarist Maurice Louca is a singular artist, a prolific and innovative performer whose work has found him recontextualizing contemporary Arabic music through an experimental, psychedelic lens. But he doesn’t necessarily have a solitary sound—whether through atmospheric jazz on 2019’s Elephantine or his free-folk ensemble The Dwarfs of East Agouza, featuring Sun City Girls’ Alvarius B., his target is always shifting and the concept always evolving. While his hypnotic acoustic guitar playing style is the one constant, the anchor that grounds his disparate works, each record he’s released under his own name follows a disparate path, including his latest, the remarkable Saet El Hazz.www.treblezine.com
