Maurice Louca : Saet El Hazz (The Luck Hour)

In 2018 Illuminati Hotties released their debut album, Kiss Yr Frenemies, an immaculate slice of punk-scented dream-pop. But it was their sophomore record, Free I.H: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For, that really created a buzz. The smart and sardonic record grew out of a label fiasco. Contractually obliged to release one more record before they could leave their previous label, which had been inundated with allegations of financial mismanagement, Illuminati Hotties’ vocalist/songwriter Sarah Tudzin shelved her current project and started on something new. Free I.H—adorned with triumphant flippancy and entirely unsubtle jabs at parsimonious label execs—was the provocative result. Though riotous and very funny, the album, by the band’s titular admission, wasn’t quite the one we’d been waiting for.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO